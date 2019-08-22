The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’, Norwood Ranger District is seeking public input on a number of proposed management actions for the South Tabeguache Wildlife Habitat Project. “The public’s participation in this process is very important to us,” said Norwood District Ranger Matt Zumstein, “We hope to receive comments that will help us to identify any issues or concerns related to the proposed actions.”
The project aims to restore wildlife habitat through the implementation of the 2002 Uncompahgre National Forest Travel Plan Record of Decision (ROD). The project area will cover National Forest System lands south of Tabeguache Creek to 25 Mesa Road (NFSR 503) and northeast of Ray Trail (NFSR 614) and will include the southern Tabeguache Basin, Glencoe, Pinto Mesa and the Bucktail Trail areas.
To reduce impacts to soils, watershed and wildlife resources in the area, a combination of road closures, sign and gate installation, and road decommissioning of non-system and user-created routes will be utilized by forest service officials. No National Forest Service System roads or trails as identified by the ROD will be closed or decommissioned as part of this project.
According to Zumstein, “Upon completion of the project we will not only be improving wildlife habitat, but will also be helping to restore important watersheds and improving upon the overall recreation experience.”
Comments must be received by September 5, 2019 and be submitted as follows:
Mail or hand delivered to: Norwood Ranger District, Attn: Luke Holguin, 1150 Forest Street, Norwood, CO 81423
Fax: 970-327-4854
Telephone: Luke Holguin at 970-327-4261
