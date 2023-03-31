Lingering cold weather after months of heavy snow means big game animals must work even harder for survival, even as they emerge from an already lean winter.
Not all deer and elk herds have suffered to the same degree — here in the Southwest region, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has not measured as many instances of poor body condition, or even die-offs, as in other parts of the state. Even within the Montrose area, though, not all big game animals are feeling the same effects.
“We’ve definitely gotten a lot of snow up high,” said John Livingston, a public information officer for CPW’s Southwest region.
Montrose, Delta and lower elevations have received less of the white stuff than in higher country, or even other parts of CPW’s Southwest region, such as Durango, Cortez and, closer to home, Telluride.
“As far as body condition goes, they (deer and elk) look to be doing pretty good,” Livingston said, although adding Telluride has been a bit different. South-facing slopes in that area have not melted off as much to reveal forage for the deer and elk. Also, such forage as exists isn’t the green, busting-with-nutrients type that spring and warmer weather bring.
“This has definitely been a stronger winter. It seems like we (traditionally) get a big snow and then it’s dry a few weeks, but it’s been coming consistently every week,” Livingston said.
Snowpack in the Gunnison River Basin was 145% of median peak, according to SnoTel data from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. In the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan River basins, NRCS showed 156% of median peak. (Medians and averages are calculated for 1991-2020.)
Conditions for deer and elk are worse in the Northwest region, near Craig. “This year it feels like all we’re seeing is starving or dying animals,” Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Mike Swaro said, in a CPW news release.
More than 80 inches of snow has been recorded at the Maybell weather station; that’s forced animals in the Northwest region to migrate farther than they usually do.
Officials in CPW’s Northwest region do not yet know how the winter will ultimately affect the migration of deer, elk and pronghorn to their summer ranges, because they do not know how many survived to make the return trip. The recent moisture is likely to improve conditions on the range, the news release notes. However, severe winter conditions, disease, and elk calf mortality seen in the Northwest region could mean fewer big game licenses will be made available this year for game management units in the Craig area.
The Colorado Wildlife Commission is still in the process of setting big game license numbers.
Why does the weather matter?
Deer and elk, like other wildlife, must stack on the calories and fat stores to survive the winter. They lay up for the sparser times by eating as much nutrient-dense forage as they can in the fall. Last fall, the Southwest region and its big game were lucky — there was plenty for the deer and elk to eat and position themselves well for winter.
Food available to deer and elk during winter is not only lacking in quantity, but what is there — such as grasses on lower elevations — often is lacking in quality. When winter starts to cede to spring, the big game comes after whatever it can get.
The animals are “running on fumes,” as Livingston put it. They do not need more stressors, such as loose dogs or other circumstances that will cause them to startle, run, and burn through precious calories. People not only need to mind Fido (use a leash), but should also be aware deer and elk may be closer to roadways, where there is greater snowmelt and ease of travel.
“We’re really reminding folks, not only are we about to see animals migrating back toward higher elevations and more traditional summer habitat, but with so much snow on the ground, wildlife will use those easier ways to get around,” Livingston said.
CPW is also extending the closures of some state wildlife areas, particularly in the Durango area, until April 30. State wildlife areas are state- or privately owned lands that allow public access for wildlife-related recreation.
“The most important thing is giving these animals space. They’ve already made it through a pretty hard winter, where it keeps coming,” Livingston said. “We’re not quite out of the woods of winter yet, even though a lot of us have spring on the mind. … Make sure you are giving them space so they can make it through until everything starts greening up.”
Motorists also need to be vigilant. Deer, elk and other wildlife are more active at dawn and dusk — times when humans could be traveling to or home from work, and times that are historically ripest for wildlife-vehicle collisions, Livingston cautioned.
CPW has over the past years been creating more wildlife underpasses in hopes of cutting back on collisions and wildlife deaths. An underpass greenlighted for U.S. 550 near the Billy Creek State Wildlife Area between Montrose and Ridgway goes out to bid this summer, with construction to start in fall. It will pause for winter and begin again next spring.
Spring also means babies, Livingston reminded, reiterating that people need to leave young wildlife be.
A fawn by itself is not in danger, for example; its mother is likely close by eating, or out distracting predators away from her young. If you see a wild animal that appears to be in actual distress, call CPW at (970)252-6000; do not take matters into your own hands.
“Wildlife are really resilient. Leave young wildlife alone and keep dogs away,” Livingston said.