As October draws closer to its end, there’s a group around the nation, even in other countries around the world, who begin to look forward to the beginning of November. It’s not just pumpkin spice, football and Thanksgiving they have to look forward to. Instead, they look forward to trying to write 50,000 words in over 30 days. Crazy? Probably, but crazy keeps good company every November.
Chris Baty founded National Novel Writing Month (affectionately shortened to NaNoWriMo) in 1999 in order to stop putting off his novel writing. He had a small group of 21 people join him for the first attempt. As time went on, though, bloggers and newspapers spread the word about the event, and Baty had to create a more official website and official rules. Though at first novels had to be hand counted, as participants increased an electronic counter had to be employed to verify the word count. NaNoWriMo expanded out into other events such as the Young Writers Program, Script Frenzy (now discontinued), and Camp NaNoWriMo, where writers could set alternate goals, such as pages written or revision promises. Along the way, NaNoWriMo helped create a non-profit called The Office of Letters and Light, which sponsors literacy programs around the world.
So what’s the key to writing 50,000 words in 30 days? Every novelist will tell you something different. The plotters, those writers who meticulously plan each novel, spend October and even parts of September making sure they have every character built up and all parts of their setting explored. The pantsers, writers who prefer to write by the seat of their pants, simply open up a new word document at one minute past midnight on Nov. 1. Others tell you the key is attending the write ins – in-person events with other novelist of all varieties that force you to sit down and write. No matter what methods a writer has to employ, the real key to remember is to write. If a novelist makes sure to write at least 1667 words each day they will attain the magical 50,000 words by the end of the month.
At this point, it may seem unbelievable that such an event actually occurs. But, this year NaNoWriMo celebrates its 20th Anniversary and will have close to 800,000 participants writing on nearly every continent. For the 2018 event, 367,913 novelists managed to finish their project in that month long time frame. Some novels written for NaNoWriMo were even professionally published, such as Water For Elephants by Sara Gruen and The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. Given that the numbers have increased year after year, there are sure to be even more novelists as time goes on. Who knows, this year may be the year NaNoWriMo sees 1 million people attempting their first novel.
Want to try your hand at writing a novel? You can sign up at NaNoWriMo’s official website nanowrimo.org by Nov. 1 to give yourself the maximum time to write. Happy writing, novelist.
Kacee Eddinger is a Youth Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
