USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for enrollment into the Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Program for design and implementation activities DIA). Applicants have until July 13, 2022, to submit applications to be considered for the FY-2022-7 round of funding.
The primary goal of the Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Program is to reduce salinity concentrations in the Colorado River and thereby reduce economic and ecological damages to agricultural, municipal, and industrial water users in the Lower Colorado River Basin in both the U.S. and Mexico.
The Bureau of Reclamation is the federal agency with the primary lead and responsibility to implement the program and coordinate salinity control efforts of partnering agencies within the seven basin states. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is responsible for on-farm salinity control funded primarily through Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) allocations to approved salinity project areas. Other partners in this effort include the Colorado River Salinity Control Forum, and State of Utah Department of Agriculture and Food who are responsible to administer Basin Parallel Program funds.
Applicants wishing to participate in the salinity project DIA, within a salinity project area should be entered in Protracts under EQIP 2018 Sign-up Number 7. The application type should be “conservation”.
How to apply
Interested landowners must submit applications by July 13, 2022, to be considered FY-2022-7 funding. All application received after July 13, 2022, will be considered for future funding opportunities. Colorado applications may be submitted to local USDA Service Centers that service Cortez, Montrose, Grand Junction, Delta, Glenwood and Steamboat Springs. For more information about NRCS, its programs, opportunities and benefits please visit http://www.co.nrcs.usda.gov
