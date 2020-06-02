Nudged by pandemic, Montrose Memorial Hospital implements telehealth options

First came the necessity: The pandemic declared over COVID-19 prompted Montrose Memorial Hospital to implement telehealth options for its clinics, in hopes of tamping down on the potential for the coronavirus to spread, while also helping to protect people deemed at higher risk for developing the disease.
The hospital also saw a general benefit to telehealth services, especially for rural patients.
“It’s access to care,” said Shannon Rychman, MMH clinic operations manager. “Patients now have an option through the telehealth services. We have seen in the past where people had to cancel an appointment because of transportation issues, and having telehealth services takes that hurdle away.”
Telehealth are services accessible by electronic means, such as a smartphone or computer; more limited telehealth is also available in audio-only, via phone. The method is not an option for every type of health concern, but can be used for basic services and even some degree of examination, when video is possible.
Montrose Memorial Hospital was recently able to join other providers in the area that already had telehealth set up. Telehealth appointments are available at several hospital-associated clinics, including Alpine Women’s Centre, the cardiology clinic, pulmonology and the San Juan Cancer Center.
These services remain available for in-person appointments. The hospital continues to follow federal guidance to protect patients and staff, including pre-screening and social distancing measures.
“There are a lot of appointments that don’t need a physical exam. We’re able to do some physical exams over the video option that we have, but of course, are still having patients come in the door if they need that, or if they prefer to,” Rychman said.
There is convenience, not just security at play when it comes to telehealth — as but one example, people who simply need a prescription refill can now take care of it through telehealth, without having to leave their home. Montrose Memorial serves patients throughout the region, including those who live on the county’s West End, a 90-minute car ride, one-way.
“It’s very exciting. We did not have this service at all, prior to the pandemic,” Rychman said. “It has forced us into it and it is becoming the norm now, as we’re seeing it pop up in other practices, too.” (A number of private practices have also been offering telehealth services; patients should contact their providers for more information about whether those providers have this option.)
MMH clinic patients access telehealth through a link provided by the hospital, which takes them into a virtual waiting room and then notifies them when the provider is ready. “It’s really similar to any other social media platform,” Rychman said. “Accessing the actual visit is easy.”
Although technological barriers exist for some patients, these are not common, she said; the hospital has found most people have a device capable of telehealth, and if they do not, they can still access audio visits by phone.
Patients can also call to discuss whether telehealth is appropriate for the type of care they need: it works for a prescription refill, but not necessarily for a full-scale physical exam, for instance. “We always want to do what is best and most appropriate for the patient, especially now,” Rychman said.
Patients are liking the convenience, she added. “We’ve even had patients do it from inside their vehicles (while not driving). It’s that convenient.”
Because the hospital had not provided telehealth before, some equipment and platform costs were incurred. The hospital is applying for grants to offset those expenses.
“We did very quickly ramp up a program that we did not have before,” Rychman said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a waiver because of the pandemic, under which the Center of Medicaid and Medicare Services was permitted to recognize telehealth services.
“We don’t know how long it’s going to last, but they have basically lifted many of the restrictions previously in place,” Rychman said. “It’s been great. They just keeping adding more and more services that are covered.”
The plan is for MMH to maintain telehealth options to the extent possible, even after the waiver is no longer in effect.
“It is 100 percent our intent to keep it going. The providers like it, the patients like it,” Rychman said.
“It makes sense, especially in our rural area, where if you don’t have to come in, you can save yourself and hour drive, or a two-hour roundtrip. We consider it here to stay.”
