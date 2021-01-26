Nursing home entities seek dismissal of sexual harassment suit

The operating company for San Juan Living Center in Montrose denies discriminating against a former worker on whose behalf the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a sexual harassment suit, and says it should be dismissed.
In 2020, the EEOC sued SSC Montrose San Juan Operating Company, SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services and SavaSenior Care LLC as a single employer.
The EEOC alleges all three are responsible for failing to respond appropriately when in 2016 employee Lily Wiesmann began being subjected to groping and sexually suggestive comments by residents of the skilled nursing facility.
She also complained of a resident exposing himself to her and of seeing pervasive sexual harassment directed at other female employees; despite the conduct being broadly known, the company’s response was to take the behavior as a compliment and “be nice” to the residents, the EEOC complaint alleges.
The suit says the company violated the law when it fired Wiesmann in retaliation for trying to report abuse in April, 2017. According to the complaint, she was shut down, ordered out of the building, suspended without pay and terminated that same month.
In filings since the initial suit, all three entities denied the allegations, while SavaSeniorCare filed for dismissal. The entities dispute the contention that they constitute a single employer and SavaSeniorCare argues it had no role in the employment decisions or management of San Juan Living Center.
The EEOC’s charges are meritless, attorneys for SSC Montrose San Juan Operating Co. wrote in a Jan. 15 answer to the complaint.
All actions were lawful, justified, made in good faith and the claims made against the company are not actionable because any damages “were due in whole or in part to Weismann (and any other female employees’) own actions, inaction and/or the negligence or intentional acts of third parties,” attorney Abigail Wallach wrote in the answer.
The document goes on to say that the employment decisions the EEOC is challenging were justified by legitimate business reasons that were not discriminatory, not retaliatory and unrelated to Weismann’s sex.
Further, SSC enforced its anti-harassment, anti-discrimination and retaliation policies, but Weismann or other female employees did not use those policies to avoid harm, per the answer.
“SSC Montrose did not act willfully in violation of Wiesmann’s (or any other female employees’) protected rights, but acted reasonably and in good faith, and not in reckless disregard of the law,” Wallach wrote.
Because of that, there are no claims to be made for punitive or exemplary damages; further, such claims are barred because SSC took “prompt remedial action” to stop the harassment alleged to have taken place and the conduct did, in fact, stop.
The company further contended there was a failure by the plaintiffs to engage in good-faith reconciliation efforts and that the prerequisites for filing a claim under federal Title VII have not been met. The suit also goes beyond the scope of the EEOC’s original charge, was not subjected to administrative investigation and was not included in any determination by the EEOC, per the answer.
Because SSC made good-faith efforts to comply with anti-discrimination laws, it is not vicariously liable for punitive damages.
Wallach argued that for all these reasons, the complaint the EEOC brought on Weismann’s behalf should be dismissed with prejudice, which would bar it from being filed again.
Wallach wrote a similar answer for SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC. This answer says SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services did not employ Wiesmann and therefore, she lacks standing to sue them.
Instead, her claims may have resulted “from the acts of one or more persons over whom Administrative Services has no right of control, or gave no assent, so that Administrative Services is not responsible for such actions,” the answer states.
Administrative Services and SSC Montrose are not a joint venture, or in any agency relationship and Administrative Services does not have any means of controlling the way SSC operates, nor did it assume any such control, thus the claims against it are barred, Wallach also argued, again seeking dismissal with prejudice.
SavaSeniorCare is seeking to be dismissed from the EEOC complaint. It is organized under the laws of Delaware and its principal place of business is Georgia; it has no headquarters or office in Colorado. Nor does it have employees, a registered agent, authorized representative or property in the state and it is not registered to do business here.
“Not only does SeniorCare have no contacts with Colorado, it also had nothing to do with Ms. Wiesmann’s employment at SSC Montrose Operating or any of the other allegations in the complaint,” Wallach wrote in the motion for dismissal.
“Senior Care has nothing more than an indirect equity interest, through multiple layers of subsidiaries, in Wiesmann’s employer, SSC Montrose Operating. SeniorCare is an entirely separate legal entity from SSC Montrose Operating and has nothing to do with its management or operations. … Simply put, SeniorCare is a stranger to this forum state and (Wiesmann’s) allegations against it. It has absolutely nothing to do with this lawsuit and must be dismissed.”
Although the complaint alleged SeniorCare provides management services and employment dispute resolution services to SSC, that is not the case, the dismissal motion stated, and even if the allegation were true, it is too vague for a court to establish jurisdiction over SeniorCare. All actions alleged took place in Colorado; nothing in the complaint links the purported harassment and retaliation to SeniorCare’s role in management or dispute resolution services, Wallach wrote.
