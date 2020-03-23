Lewis “Lew” Franklin Gregg passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by family and his bride of 71 years, Donna Jean (Stringer) Gregg. He was born Aug. 4, 1927 in Lamar, Colorado, the son of Hobart and Clara Gregg.
He joined the Navy and upon discharge married the love of his life and started a family. Lewis was an engineer by profession but a motorhead for life. He helped his sons build and race go-karts, cars, trucks, and was always on an adventure buying and selling.
Upon retiring from the Department of Energy he built United Truck Sales and enjoyed it for over 30 years. They had a second home in Yuma, Arizona where they actively golfed, played bridge, and he was rarely without the love of a dog. Lew loved to golf and was known for his quick wit and kind heart. He lived relatively pain-free, preferring to give than receive. He was a loyal husband and father and he will be so missed. He had a good run; he treated others fairly, loved a laugh, loved his family, rescued animals, gave to others, and got his way to the very end.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Jane Edson (Jack Edson) and sons Larry Gregg, Wylie Gregg, and grandson Christopher Gregg. He is survived by his wife, Donna Gregg; surviving children, Mike Gregg (Susan), Mark Gregg (Vangie), Trish Gregg, and Barbara Gregg; daughters-in-law Pat Gregg and Melody Gregg, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
