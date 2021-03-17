OBITUARY: Nita Smith

Nita Smith

Nita Smith passed from this life on March 6, 2021 at home and on her own terms.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert and Richard Smith. She is survived by her husband of the last 10 years Ron Smith; son Randall Smith, daughter Rita Smith-Maley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial at 11 a.m. June 26, 2021, at the Pea Green Hall corner of Banner Road and Hwy 348. Eulogy will be short and sweet. Lunch will be served.

