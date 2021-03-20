Following a mid-day break, dozens of Centennial Middle School students filed back into one of the spacious Montrose Pavilion ballrooms, nestled into their seats, masks on and engaged in another session of in-person learning.
The portion of students was just a fraction of the 400 students in the seventh- and eighth-grade levels who returned to 100% in-person education this week at the Pavilion, made possible after the City of Montrose offered the location for educational purposes. (The discovery of asbestos knocked out 80% of building space at the CtMS campus, sending students into remote learning). Montrose County, too, was willing to lend assistance, offering the Montrose County Event Center before Montrose County School District chose the Pavilion as the alternate learning site.
“We’ve been pretty creative with how we use the space,” CtMS Principal Joe Simo said on Wednesday. Seventh grade is utilizing the ballrooms and event rooms; eighth grade is using the auditorium and classrooms are separated into four separate spaces. (Sixth-grade CtMS students are using the CtMS’ north building on campus once the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Quality Division cleared the space for use.)
The district will have use of the space for free in March and April, and at a discounted rate in May, according to a press release. The school year ends on May 26.
Here are some observations from week one of learning at the Pavilion:
Traffic, walking space in area to be temporarily impacted
With students in and around the space at the Pavilion for the next few months, traffic congestion is expected to increase as parents drop off and pick up their children before, during and after the school day.
To provide safety for students arriving to school and going home, and to alleviate some of the traffic congestion, Simo, MCSD and the city recommend avoiding Niagara Raod if possible from 7:30-8:30 a.m. during drop off, and 3:20-4:30 p.m. during dismissal. A temporary four-way stop sign has been implemented by the city, located on Niagara Road and Pavilion Parking.
If the public is unable to avoid Niagara during that time, it’s requested that the community is vigilant so students can get home safely. Crossing guards will also be present at the intersection so students can cross the road safely.
Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., it’s also recommended that the public avoid walking spaces near the Pavilion with pets, to keep the area sanitary.
“We want to keep it sanitary and make sure we don’t have any pet waste in the P.E. area or it being taken into the Pavilion,” Simo said. “The importance is the sanitary aspect for the students and the grounds.”
If the public uses the space while walking a pet during those hours, it’s recommended to clean up after the pet.
“We just want to remind folks that this is temporary for the next two and a half months until the end of the school year,” MCSD Public information Officer Matt Jenkins said. “We’re grateful to get to use the space and we’re going to have some growing pains and we’ll all get through this together.”
Organizing the grade levels
At any given time, there could be up to 300 students inside the building, and 100 outside with the return to in-person learning.
“We’ve been really excited to get all our students back, and the teachers in seventh and eight grade have been amazing at being flexible,” Simo said. “The traditional and structural learning model we’ve historically used has been flipped upside down with COVID and the asbestos abatement.”
CtMS administration and staff have found ways to make most use of the space. Seventh grade is split into two teams, with four teachers per team. The teachers are “team teaching,” with a lead teacher educating in their specialty and receiving support from teachers concurrently, due to the large classroom sizes.
A rotation is in place among the educators throughout the day (a math teacher will lead for the class period, and the ESL teacher will then take that teacher’s place once the period ends, moving the math teacher to a supportive role).
“The teamwork and the co-planning and planning and preparation have to be on point,” Simo said. “But that’s where it comes back to how amazing the staff are to be able to coordinate that.”
Eighth-grade staff, too, is also split into two teams, four teachers per, having implemented strategic plans like curtains and dividers in the auditorium to separate the seating sections so multiple classes can be held at once. The eighth grade students are also utilizing the space in front of the Pavilion and adjacent to the Botanic Gardens for physical education. In some instances, the students can head outside, right outside the auditorium, for some learning after the first half of class.
The cafeteria hosts the school’s band elective, as well as special ed classes. Lunch is provided by Montrose High School, with seating areas available outside and inside the cafeteria.
Returning to 100% in-person learning
Local students spent months in hybrid learning, switching week to week from remote and in-person instruction. But MCSD’s March 3 announcement that secondary schools return to 100% capacity opened a door for a sense of “normalcy” to return, and so far, that feeling has settled in at the Pavilion.
“The general consensus that I saw out of 80 submissions was they’re super excited to all be back together — they missed having that other cohort,” said CtMS Lifeskills teacher Kim Huchel, who encouraged the students to develop a pros and cons list, “but they feel crowded — that’s just the nature of what it is. But it seems to me like everyone is in their groove now, and overall the kids are happy they’re back and there’s some structure. We’re doing the best we can.”
Other staff members reported to Simo that students are adjusting well to the new learning environment and experience, “excited” to return in-person with friends and classmates.
Following MCSD COVID-19 mitigation strategies, students are health screened before entering the Pavilion campus, custodians clean tables and chairs, and staff is promoting washing hands and using hand sanitizers. Students are required to wear masks at all times.
Simo praised the community coming together to rally around the school district, commending their flexibility and parents’ and students’ handling of the adversity during the school year (COVID-19, asbestos).
“Being able to find a space big enough to hold all of our seventh and eighth grade was not an easy task, so for the city to be able to allow us to be here has just been a saving grace,” Simo said. “... now we’re able to get all of our students back and start to have a normal school year. It wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the City of Montrose coming to Centennial’s and the school district’s aid during a dire time for our students and our staff.”
