Office of Just Transition awards West End $3 million to offset coal industry losses

West End task force members are meeting soon to determine how to spend the region’s recent $3.05 million grant allotment, from state money dedicated to communities transitioning away from coal-based economies.
The Office of Just Transition on Jan. 23 announced the allocations from the Coal Transition Community Grants, which are to support economic and workforce development in ways that increase local businesses or create more well-paying jobs to offset such losses after coal mines or plants shut down.
“We have yet to decide how we are going to spend that,” West End Economic Development Corp. Interim Executive Director Makayla Gordon said, explaining that a task force composed of town leaders, managers and clerks from Nucla and Naturita will be deciding how to use the money within the parameters of funding requirements.
A previous round of funding was permitted to be used for infrastructure repair — an important piece of attracting businesses, Naturita Town Treasurer Kathy Cooper said.
This time, however, the funds can only be used for economic development purposes, such as helping small businesses expand, job creation, workforce development, startups, job retention, investment in local areas, or incentivizing investment that is expected to generate more property tax and higher-wage employment, Gordon said.
The money, though welcome, falls short of replacing what the Nucla/Naturita communities lost when Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association shuttered its coal plant, Nucla Station, and wound down operations at the mine that supplied the plant. As part of an agreement over the state’s regional haze plan, Tri-State took the plant offline in 2019, a few years ahead of schedule.
Tri-State previously furnished block grant funding to help stabilize the West End.
In 2020, Tri-State announced it would be retiring its coal generation and mining operations statewide, and in New Mexico, by 2030. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved Tri-State’s coal retirement plan last year.
“Luckily, most of our workers have already transitioned away from the plant,” Gordon said, mentioning new training and assistance in applying for other jobs. Under a foundation grant, WEEDC also hired Carla Reams to run Skillful West End Project for such purposes.
Cooper said WEEDC’s proactive stance was critical. “Luckily, our WEEDC office hit the ground running before our plant even closed, to get people transitioned,” she said.
Gordon said 46% of the property tax base was lost when Tri-State shut the plant. “We’re nowhere near replacing that, which means our special districts suffer,” she said.
Although some businesses are thriving, the region is left with addressing the same amount of issues, but with less revenue. The Just Transition grants are going to help, but will not be enough to make up those losses right away.
“We knew that the closure was coming,” Gordon said. We didn’t expect it as soon as it did, but WEEDC … we did see the writing on the wall. It all just takes some time to build that back up.”
The state acknowledged that there is much to replace.
The Just Transition Action Plan, which outlined steps Colorado would take to help affected communities find new sources of property tax revenue and jobs, estimated that more than 800 power plant workers and more than 800 miners would have to transition into new jobs as utilities announced the end of coal-fired plants.
According to a news release from the Office of Just Transition, an additional 1,000 supply chain workers also needed new jobs or viable retirement options. Further, a collective $3.2 billion in commercial property value needs to be replaced within affected communities like the West End towns.
The Transition Community Grants are aimed to help those communities generate new business and investments.
“Transition funding is one way we are working to ensure a Colorado economy that works for everyone. Our coal communities are hard working and resilient, and with the right resources and support, we are confident they will thrive into the future,” said Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Office of Economic Development & International Trade, in the news release. The OEDIT is partnering with the Office of Just Transition (part of the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment) to provide the grants.
Certain communities were first in line for bigger chunks of the grant, based on the number of plant and mine closures within them, the timing and impact of the closures and the level of financial commitment from each community’s given utility.
The West End’s allotment was one of the largest this time around, exceeded only by Yampa Valley’s cut of $5.15 million.
Smaller allotments were made to Delta, Gunnison, LaPlata, Larimer and El Paso counties, which collectively received $471,423. Pueblo and Morgan counties each individually received $417,423.
Grant funding was allocated by the state legislature and comes from the General Fund.
Cooper, the Naturita clerk, agreed the money received isn’t enough to fully replace what was lost and that special districts are hurting. She said the cemetery district can’t even water the crass because of the lack of property tax revenue.
“The whole West End could just use even another industry to replace that, or funding to make sure that the towns and special districts are still viable. It’s a really good opportunity for us to do that,” she said.
“The whole West End is in need of any kind of economic development or special district funds.”
Last year, Naturita, using a patchwork of grant funding (including a cut of the $1.8 million in Just Transition funding for the West End), and a disbursement from Montrose County’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, replaced its antiquated wastewater lagoon and partial collection system.
That kind of infrastructure upgrade was necessary to attract businesses and new industries, Cooper noted. She views the Just Transition funding from last time around as a reimbursement, since the town had already begun its repairs.
“It’s nice somebody saw the need,” Cooper said, referring to the state legislature to help the affecting communities. She said that although getting disbursements has been difficult, “We’ll take what we can get.”
What’s looking up?
The West End communities are making strides, even if they have not been able to fully replace what the coal industry brought to the table.
The COVID-19 pandemic actually helped increase outdoor tourism, Gordon noted, as people sought out things to do when gathering sizes were limited. “Everyone thought we were their secret place to go,” she said.
Nucla and Naturita now boast of hosting the Rimrocker Trail, a 160-mile off-road vehicle trail through red rock terrain, also billed as the “link” between Montrose County and Moab, Utah.
Last year, WEEDC contracted with 32 businesses and 16 opened in West End Towns, Gordon said, also noting water source projects, infrastructure and other grants. The office also helps businesses and new nonprofits come online by directing them to grant funding and similar resources.
“Directly from Just Transition funding, we’ve been able to repair a lot of infrastructure,” Gordon said, of last year’s allocation.
The West End Facade Improvement Program also funded 15 businesses with money for such improvements as new windows, doors, lighting and signage.