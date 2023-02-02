Office of Just Transition awards West End $3 million to offset coal industry losses

Reclamation work underway at New Horizon Mine on the West End, in 2018. The state Office of Just Transition recently awarded the West End in excess of $3 million to offset coal industry losses.

 (Submitted photo)

West End task force members are meeting soon to determine how to spend the region’s recent $3.05 million grant allotment, from state money dedicated to communities transitioning away from coal-based economies.

The Office of Just Transition on Jan. 23 announced the allocations from the Coal Transition Community Grants, which are to support economic and workforce development in ways that increase local businesses or create more well-paying jobs to offset such losses after coal mines or plants shut down.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

