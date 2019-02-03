Delta County’s new K9 handler came to the sheriff’s office there with not just experience, but recent accolades.
Keith Sanders, formerly of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, was on Jan. 26 named the 2018 American Legion National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
“I was excited and humbled, very humbled,” Sanders said.
Dave Hale, a member of American Legion Post 73 in Montrose, nominated Sanders for the honor. The nomination letter cites Sanders’ service in the Navy as a Seabee and his eventual transition into law enforcement fields after his honorable discharge.
Sanders is “continually giving to others, putting his life on the line, to protect and serve, for his city, county and nation,” Hale wrote.
The letter details how Sanders helped launch a K9 program for the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office.
“I got into K9 work when I went to work for the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office. I did the legwork and was able to start the program up there,” Sanders said.
“That’s where I got my feet wet, as far as law enforcement training of animals.”
Sanders came to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. He eventually became a team leader for the Special Response Team, as well as an instructor in multiple specialized fields.
In 2011, he established the K9 unit in Montrose, which began with two dogs, Oxx and Ivan.
The former sheriff and undersheriff, Rick Dunlap and Adam Murdie, green-lighted the program and a private citizen funded the dogs. Ivan eventually retired with his handler; Oxx remained and was advanced to a full-service patrol dog.
Sanders became a certifying official for the Colorado Police Canine Association and the National Police Canine Association.
Sanders and Oxx won the CPCA’s “case of the year” award in 2013, for their work in tracking down and catching a fugitive.
The dog’s services were made available to the entire 7th Judicial District. In 2017, Sanders added K9 trainee Roo to the program.
Both dogs went with Sanders to Delta County, after he left the MCSO in late December.
Hale, who worked as a wildlife officer when Sanders was in Ouray, said in his nomination letter the officer is reliable and also devoted to the community.
“Hardworking, honest, caring, dedicated. Father, husband, Christian, veteran. Just a few words to remind you of what this man is,” Hale wrote.
Sanders’s new boss congratulated him on the accolades.
“We’re extremely proud that he was nominated and received that award. It just shows the kind of character and the kind of peace officer that he’s been,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said. “We’re extremely grateful to have him in the sheriff’s office and the community of Delta.”
With Oxx and Roo, the DCSO’s K9 program is coming back. Taylor said when he and Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque found out Sanders might be interested in coming to Delta, they assessed how the K9 unit had functioned in Montrose.
“We saw that Keith and the K9 program was a huge success for Montrose County and surrounding counties. Keith not only provided the K9 to Montrose County, but he came to Delta County several times,” Taylor said.
“It was pretty clear that Keith had built a good K9 program that was well received. We’re excited Keith was interested in coming to Delta and bringing that program with him.”
Taylor also said he’s grateful private donors who helped support Oxx in the past are continuing to do so.
Since joining DCSO, Sanders and Oxx have deployed several times on narcotics calls, even though the program is just coming online. Sanders is waiting for modifications to a patrol unit to be completed before bringing in trainee K9 Roo.
For now: “I bring Oxx to work with me every day,” Sanders said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.