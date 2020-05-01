The state’s safer at home orders should not be met with laxity when it comes to COVID-19, just because those orders are less stringent than the previous stay-home order, community and public health leaders said Thursday.
They said people need to continue taking steps to cut the risk of contracting or spreading the virus that at last report had killed 10 county residents and sickened 97. About 77 people have self-reported as being in recovery from the virus.
Although most residents do not have COVID-19, the county wants to keep seeing a “waterfall effect” — case numbers dropping off, as they have been since a peak in early April, said Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health’s medical adviser and the county’s contract pandemic specialist.
If Montrose hits anything less than 50% efficacy in the implementation of safety provisions — like social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and frequent hand washing, or the steps businesses that are being allowed to phase in reopening are to take — Adragna predicts a higher peak of cases than was seen in April.
He said, however, that as long as Grand Junction hospitals are accessible and Montrose Memorial Hospital is maintaining normal operations, there should be enough of a “surge capacity” so that new cased don’t overwhelm health care infrastructure. Additionally, MMH, the county and other partners have developed alternative care sites and transfer plans.
"I don’t think the public needs to be panicked about this risk," Adragna said, after a live-streamed community update. "They need to be aware."
That is why public health is encouraging residents to continue maintaining a good physical distance between themselves and others when they are out and about, wearing a cloth face mask, and not gathering in large groups.
"We are doing what we can to mitigate another peak in cases," Adragna said.
The current state order is reasonable for Montrose County, because it has not recorded 14 days of consistently lower case numbers, he said.
"Things could shift. We don’t know what people are going to do. If we do see that, even with lower social distancing, there is still a drop in cases, maybe at some point, we would be able to apply for a waiver (of the safer at home order), but for the time being, we think these are prudent measures, and we encourage people to follow them," Adragna added.
"We’re not completely back to normal. If we did return back to normal today, we likely would see an increase in cases...We have more work to do. The whole point is to slow that spread out."
Adragna also encouraged people to continue to seek medical care for other issues, rather than letting them get out of hand over fears of contracting the coronavirus. It is unlikely that COVID-19 is spreading because of visits to medical facilities, he said, and those facilities have strong protection measures in place.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall also addressed some fears that have been cropping up. He reminded residents that the police need probable cause of an offense in order to pull people over. They are not stopping residents solely over the safer at home order, which among other provisions has asked people not to travel more than 10 mi. for recreation.
As part of an investigation into a crime or traffic violation, an officer may ask the contact where he or she is from and where that person is heading. Residents who believe they were stopped without reason should contact the law enforcement agency involved to speak with supervisors. This is more effective than posting frustrations on social media and not getting the correct information, Hall said.
"Our city is definitely seeing the results of frustration in the community," he said, referring to a spike in domestic violence and public peace and disorder crimes. These and other offenses should be reported when seen or suspected, and victims should also reach out. "We have the resources and we are still responding to those incidents," Hall said.
He, too, reminded the public not to be complacent as businesses start reopening under the new state orders.
"This isn’t back to normal. This is a different normal," Hall said.
He urged people to continue wearing masks when out in public and shared some of the attitudes he has encountered: People who think they are "tough" and will survive COVID-19 and people who don’t believe the virus is a problem.
"I just pose this to you. What about the grocery store clerks and the people protecting our supply chain? Wear a mask for them," Hall said.
"What about our EMS (emergency medical services) professionals, who I know have responded to your homes for a crisis? Wear a mask for those individuals."
He also called upon people to consider health care workers on the frontlines.
"This is something we’re going to get through as a community, so we have to band together as a community," the chief said.
Wearing masks can’t hurt, regardless individual views on the virus and restrictions, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
"We can do this. We can do it together," she said.
