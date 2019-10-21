OHS band headed to state for first time

Band director Ryan Carroll remembers the looks on his students’ faces late last week at the West Regional competition.
The Olathe High School marching band members, after giving their all in performing their field show, “Tribe,” waited as placements were called out.
The fourth-place winning school was named. Then third. Then second. Still no OHS — but for the marching Pirates, that was the best news.
“You could see everyone’s faces: ‘Oh my gosh, our name still hasn’t been called. We got first place.’ It was absolutely incredible,” Carroll said Monday.
Not only did the Pirates capture top honors and earn the highest score OHS ever has — 59.1 — but with the regional win for Class 1A schools, they are on their way to state Nov. 4 at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.
And that’s a historic first for OHS.
“It was the first time Olathe has ever taken first at regionals and the first time it’s ever qualified for state — ever. We’ll be going to state for the first time in the school’s history,” Carroll said.
“They had a huge win,” Olathe High School/Middle School Principal Scot Brown said. “They are going to state for the first time in Olathe’s history. We’ve got a lot of excited kids and parents.”
The big win did not come out of the blue, but through months of preparation, hard work and community and parent support.
Carroll began laying the groundwork back in January and during summer months, selecting the music, writing the drills, writing the choreography and hiring guard coach Kaci Drye and percussion instructor Alex Morris. From March to August, the work is behind-the-scenes, Carroll said; it entails “a ton of planning” for almost every day of the band season.
When students arrived Aug. 1, they devoted two weeks to band camp, eight hours a day, in the hot sun. Regular practice and rehearsals followed up until the regional meet and the band is now hard at work prepping for state.
“The kids power through it. They work really hard. We keep building and building. That makes it so when we go to regional, we were ready. We were ready to make a statement,” Carroll said.
And, with that first-place finish and spot in the state competition — which the Pirates will enter in third place overall — they did just that.
“The kids did absolutely amazing. They put in so many hours of work, after school and on Saturdays. It’s just incredible. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids to do all this,” Carroll said.
“ … When we entered the field, I tell everyone, it’s showtime. Everything we’ve done this season was for this reason. Everyone had been working so hard to be the first (regional champs). You could see the determination on their faces. They did the best performance I’ve ever seen, by far. They really, really did an excellent job.”
Carroll thanked Drye, Morris, school administration and drum major Desiree Dunn, a senior.
“She did excellent. She’s grown into that position so well and I am so proud of her. I couldn’t have asked for a better drum major this year,” he said, also congratulating all 36 marching band members.
Carroll further thanked Montrose High School band director Josiah St. Peter for his advice.
“He has provided wisdom and a little extra help and ideas with show-planning. A big thank-you to admin, the parents of all the students of the band. All the community support we saw this year, without it, it wouldn’t be possible,” said Carroll.
“They’ve worked so hard for all this. It’s just been amazing to see the Olathe band has been in last place for years and it’s just been amazing that after one year, all these students could come together and make such a show. It really is all the students. They’ve just done an incredible job.”
Carroll and the band are keeping their eye on the ultimate prize. He has a list of things to improve; judges’ comments and more to inform the heavy rehearsals going into the state competition. The band members are meeting three hours a night for two school nights a week and will also practice both Saturday’s before the championships.
“We’re really going to be making that push to get all the rehearsal time we can, so we can hopefully go for first place,” Carroll said.
“We’re going to go for the gold. We’re going to try to be state champions.”
