In was a near miss for the marching Pirates at semifinals Nov. 4, when the Olathe High School band finished fifth, falling just one placement short of qualifying for finals. The band scored 61.7 during semifinals in Class 1A at the Colorado Bandmasters Association competition for 1A - 3A bands, at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.
Delta, Cedaredge and Olathe high school bands all competed, with Cedaredge and Olathe in 1A and Delta in 2A. After placing third in semifinals and advancing to finals, Cedaredge High School ended its season in fourth place, with a score of 63.05 and in Class 2A, Delta ended in fifth place at semifinals with a score of 63.7.
The semifinals began at 8:30 a.m. and served as an elimination round, as only the top four of eight 1A bands and the top three of six 2A bands would move on to finals.
State finals began at 5:30 p.m. The remaining four 1A bands, as well as the top three 2A bands and top-five 3A bands, performed for the second time that day. Cedaredge performed at 5:45 p.m.
The full retreat took place at 9 p.m., serving as the traditional State Championships award ceremony. Normally, at any other competition and at semifinals, only the bands’ drum majors come out onto the field to receive their bands’ awards, but for finals, every person in every band comes onto the field in block formation in full uniform for the formal awards ceremony.
Cedaredge’s score of 63.05 was beaten by third-place Estes Park, which received a score of 63.80; second place went to Florence, which received a score of 66.35; and first place went to Monte Vista, which received a score of 67.40.
The CBA State competition concluded the 2019 marching band season that started in August or late July for some. At the end of the day, Cedaredge took home a fourth-place trophy and a State Finalist banner, and Delta and Olathe each took home fifth place plaques and State Semifinalist banners to commemorate their hard work.
