Although only two dozen students march in the Olathe High School band, they still produce enough sound to fill a stadium, band director Reyna Carroll said.
“We’re a small school band, but we put on a lot of sound,” Carroll said.
Since the band is a more tight-knit group, Carroll said that she can get to know the students individually and observe how they improve over time.
“I know more about every single student and how they’re going to behave — I know what they’re dealing with at home,” Carroll said. “It’s just a lot more personable and it’s just incredible to watch their individual growth.”
Students have been working since the first week of August to perfect their spooky show, “The Witching Hour.”
COVID has also cast a shadow on the band’s season. Since the band is so small, when a substantial number of students are out, practicing as a band is difficult. Still, Carroll noted that the students have remained in high spirits.
“They’ve taken their instruments home and practiced … they come back better musicians than they left,” Carroll said.
Carroll is proud of all of the students after a difficult year for the band during the pandemic as well as an asbestos abatement project — the band’s room was moved to the batting cages.
“We have a shot at being state champions,” Carroll said. “That we can come back from a year like last year where we hardly played and then learn the music, learn the drill and execute it so proficiently that we have a shot at making it as state champions — that’s incredible. And I’m just so proud of them all.”
The Olathe band is competing this weekend at the 1A state competition in Pueblo.
“In a perfect world, I’d love to make it to the final round,” Carroll said. “Ultimately, all I care about is that the students have fun — that they have a wonderful, memorable experience.”
Jesse Hutson, a senior who plays trumpet, is very excited to compete this weekend, which will be his second time at the state competition in the seven years he’s been playing in the band.
“No matter what happens, we’re a family and nothing can change that,” Hutson said. “Even if you don’t like some of the people, we’re a family, we always have each other’s back.”
