Last year, the Olathe Pirates’ football coaches watched from the sidelines as 130-pound freshmen lined up against seniors that probably outweighed them by 70 pounds. Many athletes on the team were tapped to play “Ironman football”: both offense and defense.
For their efforts, the Pirates went 0-9 and finished in seventh place in 1A League 1 — out of seven.
Heading into the 2023 season, Head Coach Tyler Vincent, Athletic Director Darren Sofka and the other football and school staff at Olathe made a tough decision: eliminating the school’s varsity football team and maintaining a junior varsity-only program for the year.
It wasn’t always this way for the Pirates, who took home championship trophies in 2008 and 2010 under former head coach and current Assistant Coach Ryan Corn.
But Corn said it’s not a surprise either; at rural schools like Olathe, which has just around 280 students, some years can field a championship squad while others barely draw enough athletes to fill a roster.
“Our philosophy didn't change,” he said. “The difference between those teams, a lot of it came down to the ebbs and flows of a small school.”
Sofka said ideally a football program will have at least 35 students. Only 19 signed up at the beginning of the school year, though it’s up to 26 now that the news of the JV-only program has been released.
“One of kids' biggest fears is having to play at the varsity level,” Corn said.
Despite the appeal of being a varsity starter, the reality is many freshmen aren’t ready to play at that level against older, bigger, stronger players.
“That’s a tough ask for a young kid,” Vincent said “So moving forward, we've learned from that and we try not to put them in that situation … for safety reasons and for them to experience some success and enjoy the game.”
And most players this year are young. The team is composed of five seniors, four with experience, five juniors, six sophomores and ten freshmen.
The coaches are hoping the rebuilding year will help the team see success at the junior varsity level, and promote interest in a stronger program going forward. Vincent’s goal is for the situation to be a one-year deal, and to bring back a varsity team next season.
“It's hard to sell a product that's not doing well,” he said. “It's hard to pitch that to kids, and I think having some success and just stepping back and having some of those younger kids play a bigger role this year and not having to have that role be at the varsity level is going to be important.”
Vincent acknowledged that for the team’s 10 upperclassmen, losing the chance to play varsity may sting. But, he said, the older players have stepped up and led with good attitudes about the decision.
He said while the older players may be disappointed, they understand that 10 upperclassmen aren’t enough to get a team through a whole varsity schedule.
“Any kid that's put in some work and got to this level, they're going to be a little disappointed. But I will say, from all of our upperclassmen, the response on the field and the leadership in and out of the classroom and in the locker room has been tremendous. They're as unselfish as it comes,” he said.
“Those seniors that don't have that opportunity to play that varsity sport this season, they have a great opportunity to put their names in the history book to be the ones to help that change,” Corn added.
Since Olathe isn’t fielding a varsity team this year, players were given the opportunity to play for district neighbor Montrose High School. So far, there haven’t been any takers.
Montrose County School District Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins noted the situation isn’t unique to Olathe. Plenty of similar schools — including Roaring Fork and Battle Mountain High Schools — made the same decision this year.
Sofka said despite the change, he’s still hoping to maintain some of the social aspects of high school football, like a homecoming celebration and hopefully some Friday night games. He hasn’t completed the team’s schedule yet, but he is trying to get as many games as possible.
Vincent and Corn are already working on team building for the crew and added that the character development the kids gain through football is more important than the game itself.
“We want to be back to winning state titles and winning championships, every coach will tell you they want to be there,” Vincent said. “But they will also tell you those are few and far between. What are we doing to maximize our student athletes’ potential and their growth as humans while they're in our program?”