A large crowd braved chilly weather last Friday to witness a “Miracle on Main Street” in Olathe, featuring Christmas carols sung by the Olathe High School and a lively parade, which included a performance by the OHS marching band.
A tree-lighting ceremony concluded the Main Street festivities. The American Legion Post 24 was the scene of a chili supper presented by the Olathe Rebekah Lodge #99 and Santa Claus welcomed visitors at the post.
A variety of groups presented the parade including The Town of Olathe, Make Olathe Better (MOB), the Olathe Business Hub and Region 10.
