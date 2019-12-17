Last Friday’s Miracle on Main Street draws
Buy Now

Last Friday’s Miracle on Main Street draws a crowd to the Olathe pocket park as the community gathers to hear carols sung by the Olathe High School Choir. The evening also included a parade and tree-lighting ceremony. 

 (Don Benjamin/Delta County Independent)

A large crowd braved chilly weather last Friday to witness a “Miracle on Main Street” in Olathe, featuring Christmas carols sung by the Olathe High School and a lively parade, which included a performance by the OHS marching band.

A tree-lighting ceremony concluded the Main Street festivities. The American Legion Post 24 was the scene of a chili supper presented by the Olathe Rebekah Lodge #99 and Santa Claus welcomed visitors at the post.

A variety of groups presented the parade including The Town of Olathe, Make Olathe Better (MOB), the Olathe Business Hub and Region 10.

Tags

Load comments