The second shot brought the Olathe Fire Protection District a mill levy increase that will help it maintain its standard of service.

In a special election May 2, 493 district residents marked their ballots in favor of a 5.484 mill levy increase, outvoting the 395 who said no, according to unofficial results that are to be certified by a canvass board.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

