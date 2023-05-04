Olathe Fire Protection District crews respond to a structure fire Saturday. According to the district's Facebook post, property owner asked them to let it burn, because it was abandoned, so teams instead shifted to preventing surrounding vegetation from igniting. That same day, OFPD was hosting a firefighter academy class for several surrounding agencies. Students were able to see a live fire and get in some hose line practice. When the fire dwindled, the property owner used a tractor to complete demolition and contain the fire. (Courtesy photo/OFPD)
Olathe Fire Protection District crews respond to a structure fire Saturday. According to the district's Facebook post, property owner asked them to let it burn, because it was abandoned, so teams instead shifted to preventing surrounding vegetation from igniting. That same day, OFPD was hosting a firefighter academy class for several surrounding agencies. Students were able to see a live fire and get in some hose line practice. When the fire dwindled, the property owner used a tractor to complete demolition and contain the fire. (Courtesy photo/OFPD)
The second shot brought the Olathe Fire Protection District a mill levy increase that will help it maintain its standard of service.
In a special election May 2, 493 district residents marked their ballots in favor of a 5.484 mill levy increase, outvoting the 395 who said no, according to unofficial results that are to be certified by a canvass board.
The vote takes the total district mill levy to an even 13 and marks the second time in less than a year that Olathe Fire tried for a mill levy increase. It is projected to give the district about $331,000 more revenue annually.
“Watching this department grow from a volunteer department to a paid department has been amazing. I believe this vote proves the confidence our community holds for our abilities and services and we will continue to build upon that,” Olathe Fire Protection District Chief Scott Fitzgerald said, in a statement sent Thursday after a request for comment.
Backers sought the mill levy increase to help the district replace aging equipment, retain firefighters and emergency medical technicians, as well as maintain response times in the face of population growth.
Due to a temporary reduction of the state property tax assessment rates, the district is looking at a 28% decrease in property tax revenues. The approved ballot measure helps offset the effects of future reductions in those rates.
“We’re happy about it. It expands the funding for retaining the personnel they have, to help upgrade equipment, purchase new, life-saving equipment and, more importantly, to continue a high level of emergency services for the Olathe district,” said Tyler Davis of Citizens 4 Olathe Fire. The group worked with the district and attorneys to draft the ballot language for the mill levy increase.
Davis said this time around, additional education efforts helped turned the tide in the measure’s favor after a similar one failed last November.
“We’re very optimistic on it. The outreach this time was greater than what it was back in November. We felt the message got out to voters about what was truly being asked and why it was being asked,” he said.
Fitzgerald thanked the Olathe-area community for its support, as well as Citizens 4 Olathe Fire, whose help he called “instrumental.” He also made a pledge to the community.
“Our commitment to improved response times and certification levels of our employees will show our dedication to the community,” he said.
“ … Again, thank you for your continued support of your local fire district and the people that protect you every day in your time of need. We do not take this lightly; we take it with grace and humility.”
