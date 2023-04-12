Olathe Fire Protection District again turns to voters in hopes of a mill levy increase

Last year, when a fire broke out in Hartman Brothers welding shop, it pulled all Montrose fire resources to the downtown business. Olathe Fire Protection District was ready to help; it sent ambulances here to cover medical calls.
Providing that mutual aid, however, left Olathe with only two of its four advanced life support ambulances to cover its own 92 square-mile district that day, highlighting the type of shortage OFPD’s chief Scott Fitzgerald fears will worsen if district revenues do not keep better pace with growth.
Fitzgerald and others backing a mill levy increase for the district say existing tax revenues, grants and income aren't enough to maintain the standard of service residents need, to retain firefighters and paramedics who can make more just a bit down the road, or to keep equipment updated.
They’re hoping OFPD voters will approve a 5.484 mill levy increase at the ballot box in a May 2 special election.
“The Olathe community really deserves high-quality, well-trained first responders,” said Tyler Davis, a member of Citizens 4 Olathe Fire, which worked with the district and legal counsel to develop the ballot language and continues to educate the public about the need.
“For years, it was a volunteer fire department, EMTs, and they did a great job, but with the district now, response times are quicker, equipment is newer, training is better, and we just need to maintain that.”
If approved, the OFPD’s mill levy will be raised from 7.516 mils to an even 13, generating about $331,000 more per year. (A “mil” is basically defined as $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.)
Olathe Fire’s ask equates to about $75 more per year per $200,000 value of assessed property, or an additional $9 per month for the average house in the district, according to Citizens 4 Olathe’s fact sheet.
“What happens if we don’t get the mill levy? We will lose,” Fitzgerald said at a recent town hall held to discuss the ballot measure, as calls for service blared over the public address system.
The mill levy increase, though, would take the district “from a Chevy to a Cadillac,” he said, going on to equate the average cost to about two coffees a month.
More than 7,000 people — in 2,364 households — live in OFPD boundaries. It’s getting more crowded, Fitzgerald said, noting 12 new subdivisions have recently been approved in the district.
Olathe Fire is serving its residents with three aging engines and three brush trucks, the most recent of which is about a decade old, and one water truck, manufactured in 1993. According to district stats, Olathe Fire has 10 full-time firefighters/EMTs or paramedics and 24 part-time responders or volunteers, also comprised of EMTs, firefighter EMTs or volunteer firefighters.
The district budget constrains its payroll and OFPD relies on a bank of people who have provided their availability for shift coverage. The district uses this pool to fill its schedule, thus ensuring someone is available for responses, District Administrator Christine Gray said.
In 2022, OFPD responded to 483 medical calls — an 80% rise since the last time the fire district received a mill levy boost, in 2016. The district responds to an average of 150 fire calls per year.
Olathe Fire in 2018 began an inter-facility transfer program, taking patients hospital-to-hospital for necessary medical care, for which payment is collected. Revenue from this service is well over a half-million dollars. Property tax accounts for 35% of the budget, with everything else coming from medical services and grants.
The district is stuck between growing demand for service and falling property tax revenue — in the face of rising home values, the legislature temporarily reduced property tax assessment rates for 2023 and 2024. Senate Bill 238, signed into law this year, cut residential and commercial property taxes to provide an estimated $700 million in savings to property owners, according to Colorado Newsline’s reporting.
Gray said the fire district is anticipating a 28% drop in property tax revenue, based on reports that the state wants to realize a $700 million loss in property tax revenues by 2025.
Broadly speaking, property tax is determined by residential and nonresidential assessment rates, based on property valuation.
The residential assessment rate was formerly set under a formula in part of the Colorado Constitution known as the Gallagher Amendment. Assessment rates for non-residential property were fixed in the Colorado Constitution; the rate for most non-residential property was 29%.
In 2020, voters repealed the Gallagher Amendment by passing Amendment B; the amendment also repealed the 29% assessment rate for most nonresidential property.
The Colorado Legislature now sets the rate and, in the face of soaring property values, dropped the residential assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.765% for tax year 2023, with the first $15,000 in actual value exempted. The legislature also dropped the commercial property assessment rate from 29% to 27.9%, with the first $30,000 exempted. (This is to return to 29% for tax years 2024 and 2025.)
If Olathe Fire Protection District voters give the green light May 2, it will win some protection to offset the effects of any future reductions in assessment rates, via a temporary mill levy adjustment (up or down) to account for legislative or constitutional changes in the assessment calculations after 2023.
The fire district is already TABOR-exempt, but the ballot language had to reiterate that. TABOR, or the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, is part of the state constitution and caps the amount of unspent tax revenue that governmental entities can retain, unless voters exempt them from the cap.
Davis and Fitzgerald said the citizens committee and district worked hard to draft straightforward language and keep the request manageable for taxpayers.
“We’re trying to keep this reasonable for Olathe and do the best job we can,” Fitzgerald said. “ … I really want this to be the last time we come to the public. Two coffees a month changes the face of Olathe.”
Davis said joined the committee when it formed after last year’s mill levy request failed to pass and concerned citizens stepped forward.
“We feel confident in it,” he said of the current measure. “There’s been a lot of outreach. I feel that a lot more people are aware of the ballot measure now and why it’s being put up for a vote.”
A second ballot information town hall meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, at the fire station, 406 S. Fifth St., Olathe.