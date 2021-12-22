An African American firefighter alleges he was subjected to racist and other bigoted comments during the course of his employment with the Olathe Fire Protection District.
Devin (Feltes) Bullis through his attorney Keith Killian filed a confidential complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division in July. A position statement and response were filed in October, with no ruling at last report. Mediation was at last report ongoing.
Killian said the OFPD board was to discuss the case Tuesday; however, that board meeting was cancelled.
Killian confirmed the CCRD complaint, but could not comment on the particulars. Bullis said he wanted to go through his attorney for comment.
“There is a claim and we are attempting to resolve it without filing a lawsuit. If it can’t be resolved, that is one of the options on the table,” Killian said.
Bo Nerlin, general counsel for the OFPD, declined to comment on any specific allegations. The district has also obtained special counsel through the Denver-area law firm, Lewis/Brisbois.
“Legal counsel, both special and general, are in place to address allegations as they present themselves,” Nerlin said.
Prior to filing the complaint, Bullis went up the chain of command at OFPD, his husband Kyle Bullis previously told the Montrose Daily Press.
“I’m very supportive of him. It’s been very tough,” Kyle Bullis said. “The reason he loves Olathe is he loves the community. He likes his job there.”
The fire district’s general counsel earlier this year engaged Montrose attorney David Masters to conduct a third-party investigation into Devin Bullis’ reports of “possible racial harassment.”
In May, Masters furnished his findings in a report that was on Monday provided to the Montrose Daily Press by a third party.
Bullis (who prior to his marriage went by the name Feltes) reported six separate events, of which five directly involved him and entailed “offensive or derogatory remarks about Mr. Feltes’ race or color,” the report states. The sixth wasn’t directed at Bullis, but was reported as racially disparaging.
Masters said in the report that although the interviews he conducted produced some conflicting information, “each of the six events did in fact occur, even if not exactly as described by Mr. Feltes.”
Masters said the events indicate a “systemic problem within the district generally and within its leadership in particular.”
Again, the district’s attorney could not comment on specific allegations or the report.
Masters in the report said the fire district needed to immediately arrange in-person training on cultural diversity and implicit bias. The report said this should be “tailored to the specific workforce and workplace.”
Effective training has to be part of an overall culture of non-harassment, starting from the top, Masters’ report also says.
“A simple commitment to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace is not enough. An organization like the district must have systems in place that hold each and every employee accountable for this expectation,” Masters wrote.
“Accountability systems must ensure that those who engage in harassment are held responsible in a meaningful, appropriate and proportional manner. Additionally, those whose job it is to prevent or respond to harassment should be rewarded for doing that job well or penalized for failing to do so.”
Masters’ report predates the July filing with the Colorado Civil Rights Division, which reviews complaints of employment, housing and public accommodations discrimination. (Complaints made to the division are not public documents.)
Once a formal complaint is drafted and filed, the division conducts an investigation during which the respondent submits a response to the division’s request for information. Complainants can submit a rebuttal.
Both parties can review the information submitted during the administrative investigation and can provide the names of witnesses who could testify as to the matter under investigation.
The division is allowed up to 270 days to complete the process and each party can seek a 90-day extension to that deadline.
Complaints about employment discrimination can also be referred to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for investigation, provided there is a complaint over which there is federal jurisdiction. Filing a charge with the EEOC is a separate process.
Word of Bullis’ complaint spread to Delta Pride, whose members had planned to stand with him in a show of support Tuesday, Delta Pride’s president Xavi Saenz said. When the fire district meeting was cancelled, those plans also were called off, but Saenz said Delta Pride is ready to stand in solidarity with Bullis.
“That’s what Delta Pride is for. When anybody is discriminated against and has a civil rights issue, we want to make sure they are supported and not alone,” Saenz said.
“We’re not there to cause issues or problems. We just need cities, counties and the state to know he is not alone and we’re not going to stand for this type of activity in our county anymore.”
