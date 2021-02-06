Ranked No. 25 and on the way to the Front Range for a regional playoff matchup in 2011, expectations were high but leveled internally for Olathe’s baseball team.
Led by first-year head coach Darren Sofka, the Pirates were set to play host Kent Denver, a top-10 ranked team in 3A.
That season, the Pirates got off to a slow start, losing five of their first seven games. The team immediately rallied under Sofka, capturing 10 straight wins to climb into the playoff picture.
The Pirates weren’t expected to knock off a top 10 team on May 14 — not many teams ranked in the 20s are.
But not many teams played as gritty a game as the Pirates did that day in a 4-3 win to move on to the round of 16.
“To do that was pretty exciting,” Sofka said in an interview. The 2011 Pirates next defeated Jefferson Academy and made the Elite Eight before losing the next two, but that ending to the season didn’t suppress the emotions of the journey the team took to get to that point.
“It’s probably one of the most exciting games I can remember,” Sofka said.
The memory serves as one of dozens for Sofka, who resigned as head coach of Olathe High School’s baseball team last month, opting to take advantage of opportunities to watch his son, Dayton, play baseball at Norwich University in Vermont and visit his daughter, Morgan, who is also attending college.
The decision ended a nine-year run for Sofka at the helm, one littered with accomplishments — six state playoff appearances, two regional championships, two elite eight appearances and just shy of 100 wins.
But coaching Dayton, who played baseball at OHS from 2017-2019 and adopted Sofka’s passion for the sport, ranks near the top.
“Probably one of the coolest things to be able to do was be a part of that with my own kid,” Sofka said.
Sofka wrestled with the decision to hang up his hat. The former Olathe coach was set to coach Dayton for his final season of high school baseball in 2020. The culmination of a 10-season run was set — father and son, teaming up on one more run before the younger Sofka embarked for the collegiate stage.
But effects from the pandemic, like many things, took away those plans. The 2020 prep season was canceled, and one last hurrah for the father-son duo went out the window. Along with it, any sense of closure for Darron.
“It felt like we never had closure on that,” Sofka said. “... there was still hope that something would happen, and of course, after getting the final news, there was disappointment and frustration.”
Losing the 2020 season also meant losing a final opportunity to lead the Olathe baseball program. Sofka’s last game coaching the Pirates was May 11, 2019, a home loss against Aspen.
“That’s what made this decision even more difficult, not having that,” he said. It’s almost a little anticlimactic — not having that opportunity to finish something out.
“I think we try to look at every year in a positive way, and you’re hoping you get everybody back to that place where they want to be out there and get a plan, and you just work your tail off to get to that place to be that competitive team. This COVID thing has been difficult in a lot of other ways, and challenging for kids as well.”
Before taking the head coaching gig, Sofka was an assistant coach under Joe Archuleta, former head baseball coach and current athletic director at OHS. (Sofka also coached girls basketball at OHS, and later was an assistant boys basketball coach, in his 25 years being part of OHS athletics.)
Confident in his successor, Archuleta watched closely as Sofka guided the Pirates to dozens of wins and offered lessons to the student-athletes, many of which could be applied on and off the field.
“Darren’s had an outstanding head coach career,” Archuleta said in an interview. “... He’s done an exceptional job for us, and is valuable to our school and does things the right way.
“He teaches the game of baseball and teaches kids the right way — to be quality young men.”
The latter reason made the opportunity special, Sofka said.
“I feel I’m a pretty passionate person when it comes to athletics,” he said, “so being able to push that on them, but be able to teach that and show that to kids, how we can connect that to our life outside and the passion and competitiveness, learning hard lessons — just having the opportunity has been pretty special to me.”
Calvin Corey, who attended OHS from 2012-2015 and played for Sofka, said any incoming coach will have big shoes to fill.
“Coach Sofka was the best teacher of the game,” Corey wrote in a text. “He was a great leader, and led us to success in my years of playing ball in high school. He is an exemplary person. Everyday when you showed up to practice, you knew you were going to improve. Not only as a player, but as a man.
“He always did everything the right way, and reflecting on my years at Olathe High School, he was the one guy that influenced me the greatest.”
Involved with the game since the age of five, Sofka plans to continue to contribute to the game in some capacity — in exactly which way, he’s not sure yet. It could be on the youth level if the opportunity presents itself, he said.
For now, he plans to enjoy the opportunity to spend more time with his family, and thanked his staff and the many people who helped the program every year.
“I’m so totally thankful for even getting the opportunity and being a part of this program and working with such good people,” Sofka said. “As far as ADs go, Joe is at the top of the list. Being able to work with him for so many years, and coach Wareham, coach Vincent, coach Sale and coach Shaw — just fortunate to have good people around us.
“I couldn’t have been in a better place.”
