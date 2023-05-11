There’s no real explanation, but there is restoration for the Olathe Police Department’s Facebook page.
The page was unpublished from the site without warning last month, with Facebook stating it went against “community standards on account integrity and authentic identity.”
Tuesday, that all changed. In an about-face from Meta, the social media giant’s parent company, the OPD page was restored. Olathe Chief Frank Rodriguez credited the work of Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen, who worked with the county’s social media team and its Facebook contact.
“Through her resolve and diligent efforts, we were able to make contact with them,” Rodriguez said. “The Olathe Police Department is indebted to her. We can’t thank her enough for her professional resolve.”
Working it out took dozens of emails over the past few weeks, Yergensen said. “Governmental entities are fortunate to have a regional Facebook representative. We communicate with them frequently on a variety of issues,” she said. “It was like any other customer services issue, making sure we are staying on top of things and reminding them how important the problem is to Olathe Police Department.”
Rodriguez said he received a message from Meta stating that after an internal review, the page had been republished as “it doesn’t appear to violate page policy.” The message apologized for any inconvenience, although it did not say why the page had been taken down to begin with.
“There was no explanation why it was kicked out,” Rodriguez said.
Yergensen said the combination of dealing with both people and artificial intelligence might have been part of the issue. The most important takeaway, though, is the positive resolution, she said.
Facebook is one of the tools Rodriguez uses to communicate police department news and information with the Olathe community. Losing access for roughly three weeks hurt that ability, he said.
“There was quite a void in our ability to engage with the community. It speaks to the importance of having multiple platforms to engage. I recognize this is an absolute partnership with the police department — whatever method I can use to engage customers is extremely important to me, and I thank them for their patience,” Rodriguez said.
“The chief has done a fantastic job reaching out to his community through Facebook and having that (page) taken down for that length of time is really challenging,” said Yergensen.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
