Olathe Potato Growers building wins landmark designation

One of Montrose County’s oldest businesses — one that reflects the agricultural heritage and Olathe’s role in it — won historic landmark designation from the county commissioners last week.
The Olathe Potato Growers Cooperative Association (now Producers Co-op) building at 430 S. Fifth St., Olathe, began being built in the early 1900s, at a time when the Olathe Potato Growers Association hoped to see Olathe recognized as the potato capitol of the western Colorado.
“Olathe serves as the center of Montrose County’s agricultural district, the co-op, of course, being a hub of that agricultural business,” said Zilla May Brown, the chair of the Montrose County Historic Landmark Advisory Board. Brown presented the application for landmark designation to county commissioners on Jan. 19.
Brown said the contract for construction of the warehouse was made to AJ Dawson and Frank Wollert in 1912, who built it in a style typical for the period. (Assessor’s records cited in the landmark designation application state it was built in 1919, but notes that these records are “not always 100% accurate.”)
Commissioners Sue Hansen and Roger Rash ultimately approved the designation, thanking everyone involved in pulling together the application, including Jeff Eichhorn, Larry Distel and Bob Meyers.
Brown said it was particularly important that Olathe had been recognized by the railroads as a shipping point for products in 1923. “That was comparing Olathe to all of Colorado and it was a major shipping issue at that time,” she said.
According to the application’s statement of significance, a boom in potato production and demand hit the Uncompahgre Valley in the early 20th century, plus local farmers began organizing into associations to combine crops in order to better compete in the marketplace.
In 1901, several potato growers formed the Olathe Potato Growers Association, a decision followed by “bumper crops” of the tuber and an industry that made Olathe a “busy little hub.” In 1913, about 100 growers met at the Pea Green schoolhouse to form the Western Slope Potato Growers Association.
Times have changed — railroad is no longer the main mode of transportation and other crops, such as corn, have replaced potatoes in the local food chain.
The original potato growers association changed its name to Olathe Producers Co-op in 2002 and then merged with the Delta Co-op, giving the region what is now known as producers co-op. In 2004, that association merged with the Montrose co-op.
The Olathe association’s building is solid, still standing and still in use.
“The stability and integrity of that building is remarkable for its age,” Brown said, pointing to the “massive” beams and joists that continue to provide support to this day. As well, there are an early industrial elevator with machinery hardware and cold storage freezers that are still functional and usable if necessary.
Minor changes to the building provided for increased use and access “without damaging the integrity or the original design of the building,” Brown said.
“It is my personal opinion that the Olathe Producers Co-op may be the oldest business in Montrose County. That hasn’t been researched so it is in fact my opinion.”
Hansen and Rash said they were happy to learn about the Olathe potato growers’ role in area history.
“We sort of forget about Olathe … but it’s an important community,” Hansen said.
“I know how important agriculture is to the community and to all of us and I think it’s great we have a landmark advisory board that keeps (its) eyes open and makes sure we are paying attention to our history.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.