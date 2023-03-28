Those who have attended an archery tournament before know the sounds of arrows piercing targets and the tension in the air as archers draw their bows. The Olathe high school and middle school students who compete in archery handle this tension like pros.
Olathe middle and high schools’ archery team has done well in past seasons, and this year is no different as multiple students prepare for nationals. One of the team’s coaches, Jody Baugh, presented the team's accomplishments during the Montrose County School District School Board’s March 14 meeting
“Olathe is the team to beat in Colorado,” said Baugh.
Baugh has worked in the school district for fifteen years. He helped start the school’s archery program seven years ago, along with Lesley Baugh, Olathe MHS’s principal Scot Brown, and OMHS physical education teacher Donna White. Currently, Jody Baugh and Melea Chiles coach students involved in the schools’ archery program.
The Olathe High School team has won the state competition six years consecutively. The Olathe Middle School team has won state five times overall.
The Olathe middle school and high school teams compete through the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). The team has about 15 high school students and 12 middle school students.
This year at the Colorado State Virtual Tournament in February (Baugh explained at the board meeting that most tournaments are currently held virtually), the high school team yet again placed first while the middle school team placed third.
The top high school girl in the state, Bethany McCracken, told the press that this is her second year competing with the school’s team. McCracken is a senior this year.
At tournaments each archer shoots three sets of five arrows 10 meters from the target, followed by three sets of five arrows 15 meters away. The results from all six sets are added together to create the archer’s overall score.
McCracken scored a 272 at the 2023 state tournament.
The overall high school boy in the state, Luke Robertson, is also an Olathe student. Robertson, a sophomore, scored 276 at this same competition. Aside from bragging rights, Robertson and McCracken also receive bows for coming first in the state.
Zachariah Goodman, an Olathe senior who won state two years ago, is also a bow recipient. Goodman has been part of Olathe’s NASP team since seventh grade.
Archery provides a space to compete while earning future opportunities for himself. Goodman told the press he has been offered several scholarships for archery, adding up to opportunities with multiple post-secondary schools.
“There’s a lot of opportunity out there,” Baugh told the press in regards to scholarships for archery.
A lot of these Olathe students, including Goodman, are part of Western Colorado Archers, an official USA Archery club for elementary, middle and high schoolers that also provides opportunities for young archers.
For Olathe’s archery program, however, the coach asserted to the press: “We hold them (the archers) at a higher standard than most of the other sports.”
Some requirements for archery students are they must not get in trouble in school and they must average a C or better academically. According to Baugh, some students did not go to nationals in previous years because they were not following these requirements.
This spring, however, the high school team and almost half of the middle school team are heading to the national competition in Sandy, Utah next month.
The competition will run from April 28 to 29. While students must pay $50 to enter the program, the upkeep of everything along with travel costs means the archery team will host a fundraiser on April 14 at the Montrose Elks Lodge.
This Silent Auction Dinner & Dance event costs $10 per person or $40 for a family of five to enter. Those looking to take part in the dance that evening can pay $5 per person. Proceeds help the schools’ archery team as they finish out their season at nationals.
The team also accepts donations; those interested can contact Olathe middle and high schools to make a donation.
There used to be a nationals competition on the eastern half of the country, said Baugh, explaining that before a western states nationals competition was created, Olathe’s team was traveling to Kentucky for nationals.
“I can remember us taking, I think, about 30 kids,” the coach said. “Some of those kids have never been on a plane before, definitely never been to Kentucky… 30,000 kids were shooting in Kentucky, so it was definitely an impact.”
In the past some of the team’s members have competed at world competitions, proving that the Olathe team is growing along with archery’s national prowess.
“I have it on my bucket list that I want to coach an archer in the Olympics,” Baugh said at the school board meeting, “and I’m not gonna stop until I do. And I really want it to be somebody from Olathe, Colorado … These kids have tons of potential.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone