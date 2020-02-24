2020 state wrestling_Olathe Gray v Lamar
Wrestling at 152 pounds, Olathe senior Brent Gray works toward a win over Walker Kee of Lamar at the CHSAA state wrestling championships in Denver. Gray was the sole placer for the Pirates. 

 (Tamie Meck/ Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Senior Brent Gray was seeded 11th and placed sixth at the CHSAA state wrestling championships in Denver.

This is Gray’s first time to place at state.

Gray, who wrestled 3-3 for the tournament, lost in quarterfinals, then wrestled back to the consolation semifinals on wins over senior Walker Kee (18-8) of Lamar and 31-4 senior Daniel Caddy of Moffat County.

“He’s done a good job for us all year,” said head coach Tee Jay Rose. “We’re pretty happy for him, being his senior year. He comes over here and gets on the podium.”

Wrestling is “a pretty big tradition” in the Gray family, said Rose. Gray’s younger brother, freshman 145-pounder Daniel Gray, and cousin, junior Wyatt Mansker (170) also qualified for state.

“We were really young this year,” said Rose. “We’ve seen some good things, some young mistakes, but we got these three over the hill to the state tournament.”

