Senior Brent Gray was seeded 11th and placed sixth at the CHSAA state wrestling championships in Denver.
This is Gray’s first time to place at state.
Gray, who wrestled 3-3 for the tournament, lost in quarterfinals, then wrestled back to the consolation semifinals on wins over senior Walker Kee (18-8) of Lamar and 31-4 senior Daniel Caddy of Moffat County.
“He’s done a good job for us all year,” said head coach Tee Jay Rose. “We’re pretty happy for him, being his senior year. He comes over here and gets on the podium.”
Wrestling is “a pretty big tradition” in the Gray family, said Rose. Gray’s younger brother, freshman 145-pounder Daniel Gray, and cousin, junior Wyatt Mansker (170) also qualified for state.
“We were really young this year,” said Rose. “We’ve seen some good things, some young mistakes, but we got these three over the hill to the state tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.