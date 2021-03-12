If there was ever a doubt, it wasn’t planted in the minds of Olathe’s Nicole Koch and Kierstin Myers.
Both wrestlers captured state titles at the girls state wrestling championships on Thursday, barreling through the competition en route to undefeated seasons — Koch went 24-0 and Myers finished 15-0. (Koch and Myers were ranked No. 1 at 118 and 147, respectively.)
“She’s lights out,” Olathe coach Ryan Corn said of Koch. “She’s one of the best in the state and she proved it tonight.”
Koch left little chance for her opponents at the tournament in the 118 pound weight class. All of her victories came by pin, with the semifinal matchup the quickest at 48 seconds. It took Koch just a bit longer to capture her third straight wrestling title, defeating Alexis Segura after 1:09 into the final.
The victory completes what was an out-of-this world season for Koch. She went undefeated, a difficult feat in wrestling, and gave up just one point to an opponent all season — an illegal slam.
“I know how hard I worked this season and I know what I was capable of,” Koch said after the tournament victory.
Koch captured state titles in her freshman and sophomore campaigns as a wrestler on Delta’s boys team, and added to that trophy mantle on Thursday. She set high expectations for herself before the state tournament. She was sure a three-peat was hours away.
“I pretty much like to stay composed and run all my moods and not let my opponent have anything,” Koch said of her wrestling approach.
“She’s very methodical about what she does,” Corn said. “She’s a machine. She lets a match come to her, and it's fun to watch. She’s worked with her family over the years, and she's a dang tough wrestler and she really did the Western Slope proud.”
The same can be said for Myers, who eliminated a 4-1 deficit after the first period in the final round to win by decision (10-6). Myers settled in and tallied points in a hurry, defeating Aspen Barber.
“She (Myers) wrestled a smart match,” Corn said. “She jumped up on the score and took control of it.”
Two years ago, Myers was a first-year wrestler. On Thursday, she became a state champion.
“It's absolutely amazing,” said Myers, bursting with joy. “I’m really, really proud of myself at how I stayed composed and stayed where I was supposed to be.”
The humble Myers had no idea she was undefeated until Corn told her once she finished.
“I worked my butt off this year to be able to be undefeated,” she said. “I’m very, very proud of myself.”
“She wrestles with a lot of passion, and sometimes that can get the best of her, but she's calm, cool and collected,” Corn said. “She did a great job of wrestling smart matches and came out on top because of it.”
Olathe, despite having just two wrestlers, finished fourth as a team, with a score of 48. Chatfield had 91 points, making history as the first girls wrestling state champion.
But Koch and Myers also joined a historic club on Thursday — the pair are part of a group of girls wrestlers that won state titles at the first sanctioned girls wrestling championships.
And with the sport growing, and Koch returning for her senior season, room for growth is monumental.
“We had a bunch of younger people and a lot of people who wrestle a lot, and it helped the team develop and generate good chemistry,” Koch said. “I think we can keep getting better.”
