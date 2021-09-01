After several years of service, Olathe Town Administrator Patty Gabriel says it is time to retire.
Gabriel, who worked first for the town in 1996 before leaving in 2007 coming back as the finance director in 2010, has been the administrator since 2013. She departs the job in November.
“My love of Olathe brought me back,” Gabriel said. “I missed the people. I was born and raised in Montrose County and have no intention of going anywhere else.”
During Gabriel’s tenure, the town built a new public works shop, completed work on drainage and road-resurfacing and also made several improvements in parks. “There is still more to do, but we’ve made good progress,” Gabriel said.
Olathe is small and often worked with the City of Montrose and Montrose County, sharing expertise in finding grants and even equipment for projects.
“We help each other,” City Manager Bill Bell said. “I think she is a well-respected town administrator. As a colleague, I always enjoyed working with her. I think she had the best interests of her community and western Colorado at the top of her mind all the time.”
Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch echoed Bell. “She’s a wonderful lady and very dedicated. I wish her all the great things in retirement.”
The county frequently works with Olathe on funding, such as by acting as the town’s pass-through agent for grants, he said.
“Like a lot of managers in a small town, she wears a lot of hats and has done that very, very well,” Waschbusch said.
Olathe’s challenges included ongoing financial losses with the town-sponsored version of the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, which the town turned over to volunteers several years ago.
“I had been involved with it for probably 12 years. But I think it was time and I think that the corn festival they had this year is a perfect example of the success that a committee can have and the great small-town feel they can provide to that festival,” said Gabriel.
There is the ongoing matter of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued push to attract and retain businesses when the larger cities of Delta and Montrose are close by, she also said.
“Yet we want to keep that small, agricultural land town (feel) in Olathe. That’s always been a challenge,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel intends to spend time traveling and more time with her family, but she deeply appreciates the opportunity to have worked for the Town of Olathe.
“I’ve enjoyed working with all the employees and feel very comfortable that they will continue to do a great job. I also think it’s been very rewarding to work with other local governments. It’s been helpful to have such relationships,” she said.
“It has been a wonderful opportunity.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
