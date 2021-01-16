Outdoor learning spaces will soon be a reality at Olathe Middle/High School and Olathe Elementary Schools thanks to a $15,000 grant through The Colorado Trust. The Olathe Schools Outdoor Learning Project started to allow Olathe Elementary School and Olathe Middle and High School to provide outdoor learning for students during COVID-19.
The team from Making Olathe Better (M.O.B.) took the lead on the grant application process, which was non-competitive once M.O.B. leaders and school leaders identified a challenge to support students’ educational needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
M.O.B. was started in 2016 with grant money from The Colorado Trust under the Community Partnerships grant. The Olathe community group receives and manages grant money annually. The Trust developed a grantmaking process based on its Community Partnership approach to advance health equity, according to the Colorado Trust website.
Within the project description submitted to The Trust, it states, “The funds will be used to purchase shades, tables, and chairs to allow for outdoor learning and to provide covered space to protect people entering the school who are forced to wait for a temperature check before entering.”
“During this last year, we became aware of some needs our schools have had because of COVID-19 restrictions, and in August and September we met with school principals, interviewed parents and teachers, and learned that the schools could benefit from some outdoor tables, chairs, and shades so they could conduct some outdoor classes,” said Lynette Rowland, coordinator of M.O.B. “Subsequently, we were the intermediary between the school and the Trust to get the money to buy the equipment. Some individuals in the community and the Town of Olathe also donated money for this cause, and all together, eight outdoor shades and 24 tables were purchased.”
The grant money was used to purchase four 20-foot by 20-foot by 20-foot shades for classes at $125 each, six tables with chairs for Olathe High School at $500 each, 18 tables with chairs for Olathe Elementary School at $500 each, four shades for entry at both OES and OMHS at $300 each.
M.O.B. received word of the grant issuance in November 2020.
The community also stepped in to support the schools for the project.
“We have had many donations from local residents and businesses for this project in addition to the grant award,” OMHS Principal Scot Brown said. “Further, we were able to work with our local businesses in Olathe to obtain the tables and sunshades.”
Students enrolled in the Industrial Arts class are currently putting the tables together for both OMHS and OES. Brown anticipates the tables will be in place within the next few weeks.
“The tables and shades will be placed in the quad outside of the cafeteria, allowing for students to eat outside or for teachers to conduct classes outside,” Brown said. “The sunshades will be initiated during inclement weather for students while we are conducting screening before school. This will allow students, if they need to wait to be screened to stay out of the rain or snow if needed.”
Beth Kusar, Olathe Elementary School principal, said the school’s new tables will be set up throughout the campus.
“The new tables will be placed under our big tent to provide seating for an outdoor classroom in addition to our grassy area outside of our cafeteria for outdoor seating for lunch,” she said.
OES staff are also using four large pop-up tents at the COVID-19 screening stations on campus.
“If it is raining or snowing, and we can’t safely have them all inside spaced out in the hall screening, they can wait outside still spaced out under the pop-up tents,” Kusar said.
These new outdoor learning spaces will allow teachers to engage students in curriculum while maintaining social distancing during the pandemic and will continue to offer a unique learning environment for years to come.
“Being outside is everything during this time especially,” Kusar said. “Students can have mask breaks and enjoy the sunshine. The tables and benches and pop-up tents can be used forever at OES — not just now. Teachers are excited about the idea of having an outdoor classroom.”
Brown added how students have requested additional learning opportunities outdoors and the school will continue to enhance the space later this spring.
“Students enjoy being outdoors as a change of pace from being inside all day,” he said. “Having an outdoor learning space provides multiple options for teachers to engage students and change up the learning/teaching styles.
“Students have requested more opportunities to learn outside during nice weather and really enjoy being outside during class time. We are further enhancing our outdoor learning area with the addition of trees later this spring and benches. The outdoor learning area will be a safe outdoor area that students and teachers will enjoy learning and teaching in.”
Both Kusar and Brown expressed their gratitude to M.O.B. and the Olathe community for their support and partnership on the project.
Rowland said it was important for the M.O.B. to support the Olathe schools during the pandemic as many young people in the community were already adversely affected by health equity issues, which worsened with the addition of the pandemic.
“We believe that anything we can do to support our schools to make learning easier, more accessible, and more equitable is a win, not only for our students, but for the entire community,” Rowland said. “We hope the purchase of this outdoor equipment makes it easier for the schools to conduct check-in screenings in inclement weather and to conduct classes outdoors when the weather permits so local students can learn in-person.”
