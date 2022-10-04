Orlando Avila

Orlando Avila, seventh grader at Olathe Middle School, fundraised for his upcoming trip to Washington D.C. through the most classic of methods: the lemonade stand. (Courtesy photo/Erik Westesen)

Olathe Middle/High School students have set their sights on the nation’s capital — if all goes well, at least nine students will swap their American history books for a five day educational trip next June.

Eight students are currently fundraising for the summer trip to Washington, D.C., according to Estrella Piatt, attendance and student advocate at Olathe Middle/High School (OMHS). Educational tours group EF Tours is facilitating the itinerary, but Piatt is tasked with rounding out the tour group with at least nine students (6th-12th grade) before June.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

