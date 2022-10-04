Olathe Middle/High School students have set their sights on the nation’s capital — if all goes well, at least nine students will swap their American history books for a five day educational trip next June.
Eight students are currently fundraising for the summer trip to Washington, D.C., according to Estrella Piatt, attendance and student advocate at Olathe Middle/High School (OMHS). Educational tours group EF Tours is facilitating the itinerary, but Piatt is tasked with rounding out the tour group with at least nine students (6th-12th grade) before June.
The excursion’s itinerary is brimming with immersive historical tours: students will make a photo stop at the White House and the Washington Monument, see Lafayette Square and the Black Lives Matter Plaza, as well as the World War II Memorial. The tour is also slated to take the group to all the national museums, where they will also learn about African art and Indigenous history.
“There’s a lot of really great things. It’s kind of jam-packed, but it’s so awesome,” said Piatt.
As a former Olathe student from a low-income household, Piatt hopes students will benefit from their trip as much as she did on her middle school trip to Europe. She recalled making tamales while fundraising for the large-scale excursion — if she secures a ninth student, she aims to organize group fundraisers to help the students.
“I think being from such a small town and because we live in such a rural area, that this is going to be a huge shock for them,” Piatt said. “I don’t think kids in this area really get opportunities like this.”
Students are looking at a $2,850 price tag while accompanying adults must pay $3,150 — the trip’s cost includes a recent $100 increase from the initial estimate.
The cost may be the trip’s largest hurdle for interested students and parents, but they’re already hard at work chipping away at the balance.
One OMHS seventh grader, Orlando Avila, has already earned his way to paying off the summer excursion through the most classic of methods: the lemonade stand.
“We’re going to be learning a whole bunch of stuff about the monuments and stuff like the George Washington Monument and Martin Luther King Jr., and then about World War II,” Orlando said, adding that he’s most excited to see the WWII memorial.
When he wasn’t playing baseball, he was selling lemonade.
Through the help of his family and family friend (and newly-minted MCSD board member) Erik Westesen, Orlando fundraised approximately half of the trip’s balance while his mother helped with the rest.
Orlando set up his lemonade stand at the MADA festival, which quickly led to more invitations, such as the Apple Pie Baking Competition at Triple M. Orchards in Olathe.
“He sold lemonade and it ran great. People were super supportive, super excited to see a young person out trying to earn his way toward a goal,” Westesen said. “Orlando really has done all the work. I help him get set up, but he’s out there talking to people and selling lemonade and telling them what he’s interested in.”
If the seventh grader could offer one piece of advice to anyone interested in pursuing a goal, it’s to “be confident in what you do.”
The fundraising students consist so far of high school juniors, an eighth grader and a small group of seventh graders, said Piatt.
Anyone interested in supporting the students’ fundraising efforts can call EF Tours travel support, 1-888-333-9756, and request the donated funds be put toward the student’s account.
“It’s a great opportunity for small town kids to be able to go out and experience the world,” Piatt said. “It’s just a really great opportunity for the kids to be able to experience American history and kind of be proud of where we come from.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone