At Olathe Middle/High School, Ava Spaur and Alex Straub watch their computers, fixated as they watch their digital creations progress closer to fruition.
The students are part of the school’s computer program led by Randall Spaur, a business technology teacher at Olathe Middle/High School (OMHS). Spaur is also Ava’s father.
Straub, a freshman at OHMS, works on animating a video for his YouTube channel on Thursday afternoon while Ava, a homeschooled eighth grader, is engrossed in composing her own YouTube channel. The channels will eventually serve as a medium for each student’s common interest: gaming.
“Gaming is just fun,” Straub said. “It’s important to me, along with my channel, because I've been wanting to be a YouTuber for years now. ”
Straub’s inspiration stems from watching prolific Irish YouTuber, Jacksepticeye, who has 12 years of gaming videos under his belt.
“Ever since watching his videos, I've just been wanting to do it myself. Now I finally have the chance to do that.”
Straub’s pursuits also encompass technology and animation — this interest first sparked in third grade when he and his peers were introduced to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects.
Straub’s YouTube channel focused on the popular video game, Roblox, but the program software was restricted from school premises, according to Randall, who noted that students would often play the game during class.
The obstacle consequentially restricts Straub’s own channel.
“It breaks my heart that there are students who abuse software or a website and it makes it difficult for kids who have a true passion to do something creative with it, to have that taken right out from under their feet,” Randall said of the game’s restriction.
Straub compared Roblox to a virtual 3D Legos game, where players can talk to each other from around the world.
Similar to Straub, Ava’s interest in gaming sparked early in life, “as long as she can remember,” she said. She plans to use her online channel as a medium to connect with other gamers — all while playing.
“My dad actually wanted me to join (the computer science program) because I was starting YouTube, and he thought it would be beneficial for me to start video editing,” Ava explained.
Ultimately, both students hope to share the joy that their interests give them with their followers.
On being an Olathe STEM pioneer
A couple of female students have briefly attended the afterschool program, but Ava thus far remains the only active girl in the STEM program. Regardless, she’s excited to see more girls participating in STEM-related activities.
“I honestly think it's cool because I've heard my dad say that a lot of people think this kind of stuff isn't for girls, so I like seeing a lot more joining us,” she added.
It’s a proud moment for her father. Randall said Ava represents the demographic of students he wants in his computer and robotics programs.
“Whenever people think of computer science or technology or robotics, they just think it's for nerdy white boys, but they don't understand that computer science has a history of being built on the work of women,” Randall said. “I want to continuously push to encourage females and people of different ethnicities to come into this program because computer science truly is for everybody. Ava gets to be the pioneer in that regard.”
How does gaming and YouTube improve a student’s life?
According to the Entertainment Software Rating Board Association (ESRBA), the self-regulatory organization that assigns age and content ratings to consumer video games in the United States and Canada, video games can promote a multitude of skills, including creative thinking, problem solving, adaptability and resourcefulness, as well as leadership skills.
The STEM participants noted how gaming has crossed over into classes, helping them process information better or even with hand-eye coordination.
For now, they’re focused on enjoying gaming and building their channels as budding hobbies, but hope to one day transform their interests into a job.
Much like many young people who like to game, Ava and Straub have heard their own fair share of criticism. Straub wants people to know that he’s doing what makes him happy.
Ava commented that receiving criticism is a “normal” thing.
“The more you can learn to accept the fact that there's going to be criticism in the world, the easier it's going to be for you to just push through it and keep going,” Ava said.
The robotics program meets every Tuesday and the computer program meets every Thursday, after school.