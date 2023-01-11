Olathe swears in new chief of police

Olathe Mayor Jake Forman, left, shakes hands with the town's new police chief, Frank Rodriguez, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Olathe Town Hall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

A new chief took the helm at Olathe Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Frank Rodriguez comes to Olathe with a long history of service in the U.S. Army and North Carolina criminal investigations. He learned of the police chief opening from Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and, already looking to relocate, applied.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

