Olathe swears in new chief of police

A new chief took the helm at Olathe Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Frank Rodriguez comes to Olathe with a long history of service in the U.S. Army and North Carolina criminal investigations. He learned of the police chief opening from Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and, already looking to relocate, applied.
“It’s kind of serendipitous, the way things worked out,” Rodriguez said Tuesday, after meeting with other law enforcement in Montrose following his swearing-in ceremony in Olathe. “I don’t take it lightly. I’m absolutely honored to be here.”
Rodriguez is retired from the U.S. Army and served at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He is a past undersheriff in Moore County, North Carolina, and previous deputy insurance commissioner over that state’s Criminal Investigations Division. The four-district division probed high-level crimes such as complex fraud, even homicides.
“We were unique in the sense that we had full subject matter territorial jurisdiction for the entire state,” Rodriguez said.
But after his two children grew up and grandchildren began arriving, he and his wife began looking to relocate, hopeful of finding a place that their family would be more likely to visit — and maybe someplace more similar to the Sierra Nevadas of Rodriguez’s home state of California.
Rodriguez found Colorado. Although he was one of three finalists for Pueblo’s chief of police, he doesn’t regret not getting that job.
“I’m supposed to be here. I couldn’t be happier here. It’s geographically one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to,” he said.
“I think, professionally speaking, of how accommodating people have been here. I can’t underscore that enough. That speaks to the positive nature of the community.”
Also, he missed community policing. “That aligns with my family responsibilities. It all worked out and here I am in Olathe.”
Olathe began seeking a new chief last year, after the previous chief and an officer were put on leave. The Montrose Daily Press is awaiting public records concerning that matter.
Olathe Mayor Jake Forman formally swore in Rodriguez Tuesday morning at Olathe Town Hall.
“I think Chief Rodriguez is exactly what Olathe Police Department and the Town of Olathe need right now,” Hall said Tuesday.
“He comes with impeccable credibility and integrity and I look forward to partnering with Chief Rodriguez for the future. Both personally and professionally, I am so happy for the Town of Olathe and Chief Rodriguez. He’s going to do a great job.”
Rodriguez said the partnerships with the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office are critical to Olathe. “We would be in a very different position if we didn’t have our partnerships,” he said.
Another type of partnership is as important: the one between the OPD and citizens.
“I’m not going to build ‘my’ department. I’m going to build our department. If I had to tell the community anything, it would be, this is your home, and I mean that to the citizens of Olathe. I encourage them to get involved,” Rodriguez said.
“We, as a department, are building equity and, I would say, trust in relationships. Our responsibility is to serve as ambassadors for the police department, but really in the spirit of Olathe.”
Rodriguez said he is focusing on processes and procedures, with a priority on community engagement and operations.
Community engagement in part consists of being available for all citizens. On the operational side, OPD has just begun a contract with Lexipol Public Safety Policy, Training Solutions and Wellness, a private company providing public safety organizations with risk-management services, online training, updated policy guidance and more.
On the procedural side of things, Rodriguez referred to standardization of best practices within the department, including an evidence audit.
He reminded the public that not all changes will necessarily be easy or immediate, especially when it comes to the culture he intends to foster in the department.
But, he’s feeling excited. “We have a good trajectory right now,” Rodriguez said.