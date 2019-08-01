High ticket sales and a great market for “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn are fueling this year’s Olathe Sweet Corn Festival. One of the summer signature events in Montrose County, the family-friendly corn festival returns for its 28th year on Saturday, with music, vendors, activities and of course, sweet corn aplenty — all you can eat.
“If they want to have a good time, they should come to corn fest. If you like good corn, if you like good music, that’s the place to go,” Kyle Martinez of the all-volunteer sweet corn festival board said Wednesday.
The big change this year is the location.
The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival was in the past held in Olathe’s corn festival park, but this year, it will be held at the Montrose County Event Center. It was a tough call, but the numbers justify the move, Martinez said.
“The cost-savings were such that it made business sense to move and it enhances the security of attendees, which we thought was very important. It eliminated some of the risks we used to deal with,” he said.
Martinez said weather, such as the severe thunderstorms that have been visiting Montrose with regularity in the past few weeks, is a factor the indoor Event Center largely takes care of. The risk of severe weather not only drives attendees away, but the festival organizers pay the entertainers with whom it contracted, even if the bands have to cancel because of weather.
Additionally, at the corn park, the sweet corn festival board had to bring in rented port-a-potties, tents, and other equipment at a significant cost.
“Our cost-savings were around $30,000 in making the move,” Martinez said.
“Olathe Sweet” is the brand name of the sweet corn the festival celebrates, Martinez said. He presented numbers to the board, comparing venue costs; the board voted in February to move the event.
“Sometimes, you have to think with your brain and not your heart. I’m an Olathe native and I’ve gone to pretty much every festival since I was a kid,” he said. “There was some reluctance, but sometimes, you have to make tough decisions.”
John Harold, who developed the “Olathe Sweet” strain, said his farms are experiencing one of the best corn markets in years. There should be plenty of the signature grain on hand for all-you-can eat ears at Saturday’s festival.
The demand for the sweet corn is huge, Harold said.
“We’re making it. We’ve got about three or four days, starting today, that we have to escape the weather (in the fields) because we have to harvest 20,000 boxes a day,” he said, referring to the amount needed to feed the overall market.
The stormy weather is not perfect but, he said, the market is.
“If we have to struggle and fight, we have to struggle and fight. There is a value with the crop we’re raising,” Harold said.
There is also huge demand for this year’s festival. Martinez said advance tickets sales are about five times what they have been during the previous years that he has tracked them.
In keeping with tradition, the corn festival brings nonprofits under one roof to raise money and provide information about their organizations.
The all-volunteer corn festival is also getting assistance from the Olathe Future Farmers of America students, who are husking and serving up the corn. As well, several businesses and entities are sponsoring the event.
The corn festival’s fiscal agent is Montrose Community Foundation. Additionally, Montrose County, the City of Montrose and the Town of Olathe’s parks division have been helpful, Martinez said.
“Our ability to save money just allows us to continue to donate to these groups that help us with the festival,” said Martinez.
“The original intent was to be a fundraiser for our nonprofits and student groups, and that’s something we’re continuing to this day. We’ve donated over $30,000 back into the community over these past two years.”
The festival offers far more than corn, too.
Headline act Craig Campbell takes the stage in the evening, preceded by local and regional bands that will play throughout the afternoon.
You can also try for the prize at the corn-eating contests, sponsored by Murdoch’s Farm and Ranch Supply. Winners receive gift cards to the store, as well as tickets to the meet-and-greet with Campbell — plus bragging rights.
Kids can also enjoy activities, including an expanded petting zoo, a free climbing wall and the character “Wilder” from Great Outdoors Colorado.
“The biggest difference is the venue,” Martinez said.
“It’s going to be at the Event Center, but we’re still going to have music starting at noon. We’ll serve free corn all day long. We’ll have vendors and food vendors. It should be something to do for everyone.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Corn festival details
Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St., Montrose
Tickets
General admission, adults: $25
General admission, kids 12 and younger: $10. (Children 0- 2 get in free)
VIP, including drinks and dinner after 6 p.m.: $75
Purchase at olathesweetcornfest.com or
Events include:
Music by Tyller Gummersall, noon
Corn-eating contest, 1:15 - 1:45 p.m.
Music by A Lifetime to Overcome, 2 - 3:15 p.m.
Corn-eating contest, 3:30- 4 p.m.
Music by Peach Street Revival, 4:15 - 5 p.m.
Corn-eating finals, 5:30 - 6 p.m.
Music by Lever Action, 6 - 7:15 p.m.
Headliner Craig Campbell, 8 p.m.
