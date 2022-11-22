Randall Spaur taught computer technology to middle schoolers in Washington State before moving to Olathe two summers ago to teach ninth grade English.
Today, Spaur not only teaches business technology education at Olathe High School, but seeks to re-establish a strong computer science presence for Olathe and Montrose students through his Computer and Robotics program (CRP) and afterschool program.
While a computer science program previously existed in Olathe, lack of interest inevitably cut the program. Spaur hopes to build enough interest to bring more permanence to the grassroots initiative.
The challenge is finding students interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects. The next hurdle is convincing young people of the need for computer science skills and that they can dedicate those skills toward a “successful” career.
Spaur worked to start up his STEM-based afterschool program in conjunction with his computer and robotics program, all while still teaching English.
“I didn't have robots. I had nothing, so it was tough to try and do a robotics program without robots,” Spaur recalled. “But I had my core group of kids.”
His core CRP students helped write and apply for a $60,000 ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant that allowed Spaur to purchase robotics equipment for his budding afterschool program. The funds were awarded during the spring semester, giving him the summer to purchase the equipment ahead of the fall semester.
Spaur is also working on connecting with the Technical College of the Rockies (TCR) to curate STEM resources in Olathe, such as working with one of the college’s CAD (Computer-Aided Design) instructors.
(A CAD engineer’s job entails using computer-aided design software and an understanding of science, physics, materials, mathematics and engineering principles.)
“I've also reached out to see if there is interest in starting a computer science program at TCR and that I would be willing to teach it,” Spaur added.
The OHS teacher spoke with TCR representatives at the recent Manufacturer’s Expo, where they discussed how he could best prepare his students for the college’s engineering-based programs.
The computer and robotics program is available to all Olathe Middle and High School, as well as Montrose students.
Spaur instructs students on how to design, construct and program robots to respond to their environments using sensors sending feedback to the programmer or user.
Through the computer program, education ranges from web design, graphic design, Python programming, computer animation, 3D modeling, video game design, video editing and live streaming.
Because all people learn differently, tailoring education to each student has resulted in a myriad of opportunities and projects under Spaurs’ programs.
For example, after the district donated a load of old computers that were to be recycled, Spaur tasked his students with dismantling and rebuilding the machines. The exercise taught students the composition of a computer — where pieces go and how to reassemble them.
“I have a lot of kids who are interested in learning how to build a computer, but they're too scared to even mess with anything,” Spaur explained. “So I tell them ‘these computers are going to be recycled anyway, so if you break it, it’s no big deal.’”
In a separate endeavor, an Olathe senior is currently working to build a server that will potentially perform as the school’s eSports and gaming server.
Students in the STEM programs also have access to Lego Robotics, software in which users learn to design, program and control robots. Students can learn both basic and advanced coding, including training in Python software.
For his students interested in establishing YouTube channels and video game design, Spaur teaches video editing.
Computer animation is among the programs’ classes, in which lessons range from “full blown” animations to 3D modeling. Spaur noted that the newly-acquired 3D printer will be available to all staff and students to use.
“I have experience in a lot of these different areas,” Spurs said. “That allows me to give the kids an introductory level of exposure to some of these programs that they're interested in.”