Centennial Middle School Vex Competitive Robotics demonstration during the Manufacturer's Expo at the Montrose County Event Center this fall. (Courtesy photo/MCSD)

Randall Spaur taught computer technology to middle schoolers in Washington State before moving to Olathe two summers ago to teach ninth grade English.

Today, Spaur not only teaches business technology education at Olathe High School, but seeks to re-establish a strong computer science presence for Olathe and Montrose students through his Computer and Robotics program (CRP) and afterschool program.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

