An innovation center is coming to Olathe following a $1.7 million Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant from the United States Department of Agriculture rural development program.
The grant has been made to Region 10, which will use the grant to assist Delta and Montrose counties with the center that’s expected to focus on sole proprietor, startup businesses and agriculture manufacturing.
There will be a sub-focus on businesses centered around food and beverage, with a target on caterers, food trucks and food producers and packagers.
Similar businesses that have shown potential for growth are also expected to have a chance to expand and hire additional staff.
Armando Valdez, the USDA’s rural state development director in Colorado, announced the grant on Monday.
The list of participating organizations serving as partners for the new center is extensive. It includes: Making Olathe Better, Technical College of the Rockies, Valley Food Partnership, Montrose County Housing Authority, Olathe Business Hub, Colorado State University, Conexion Working Space and the Town of Olathe.
“Strengthening rural economies is at the forefront of the Biden-Harris Administration agenda. For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural areas only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas. Building strong rural economies is a foundation principle for future community success. USDA-Rural Development offers funding to support innovative approaches which promote resource development within rural communities. This funding is intended to open the door to new economic opportunities in Delta and Montrose and to help entrepreneurs ‘grow their own’ and offer economic pathways which appeal to people remaining in these areas,” Valdez said in a news release.
The focus of the funding is to help accelerate formation of new businesses in rural areas to maximize the use of local assets and support regional and local industry clusters.
The RISE funding can also provide high-paying jobs
A commercial kitchen is expected to serve as a central component of the new center, once tenant improvements are completed, and can be rented by businesses in the food industry.
Businesses can also use the center to grow operations through incubator and accelerator programming and support will be offered through incubator-like services.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
