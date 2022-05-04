Inside Conexion Coworking in Olathe last week, around a dozen Olathe Middle School students stood next to poster boards and notes ready to present their business plans.
One of those students was eighth-grader Mya Wilcox. The 13-year-old spoke confidently and firmly as she presented her business idea — a hygiene subscription service.
Wilcox spent the last two days inside Conexion Coworking taking part in the Youth Entrepreneurship Camp, a three-day venture in which students learned business basics and put together an actionable business plan.
Wilcox took part in the camp last year and developed soap. She failed four times, she said, including once when the ingredients didn’t mix correctly, which leaked over her baking pan.
“I don’t regret a moment of my failures,” Wilcox said, “or the hour I took cleaning that mess up.”
Wilcox eventually found the right mix and sold her soap at The Flower Shoppe in Montrose. She returned with her soap for this year’s camp, but added different environment-friendly products to develop a care package that people can receive by subscribing to the service.
Her action plan included a budget and specific prices for each ingredient she needed. She recognized her target market — eco-friendly individuals. She developed a plan for her pricing and searched how inflation adjusted the market.
With an improved product, and taking inflation into account, Wilcox increased the cost for her soap from $2 to $3.
With a detailed plan and clear explanation for her decisions, Wilcox’s project was selected for first place from the camp. She earned $500 for her business.
Lizzy Corn, Brisen Lewis and Quentin Wood took second place with Lizzy’s Cafe, which sells coffee and baked goods, and earned $250.
In third place, each receiving $125, were Feathered Poultry, from Mason Carroll, and Western Hills 4-H Show Goats, from Chase Piatt.
“Starting a business takes a lot of work, but if you’re willing to do it, the rewards are very rewarding,” Wilcox said. “If you’re willing to try, things will come to you and you can grow up doing something you want to do.”
Wilcox’s plan and the camp itself is a part of a larger effort from Conexion Coworking and Region 10, which helped organize the camp, to get Olathe youth exploring their ideas and opportunities to start their own businesses in the region.
“We want to see more of our youth stay in our communities long-term,” said Erik Westesen, an Olathe resident and program manager of Making Olathe Better. “If they leave, we want them to come back. If they decide to stay, we want them to be successful. We want our students to see how many opportunities there are here in our community to have successful careers and make a good living.”
On Monday and Tuesday, the kids participated in activities and lessons regarding business principles. Westesen and Craig Schroeder, of Region 10, brought in local business owners and community leaders, such as Kenny LaJoy of Buckaroos Slices and Scoops and Montrose Municipal Court Judge Charles Greenacre.
Representatives from Ross Reels and Geyser Systems also offered their business knowledge to 22 students at the camp, which is in its second year.
“For kids that have less experience in business, there’s a bigger learning curve, but typically they get really excited as they gain the skills they need to run a successful business,” Westesen said. “For the kids that already have a basic business plan, they are honing their skills and knowledge.”
Piatt, an eighth grader, falls under the latter. With Western Hills 4-H Show Goats, he breeds goats and purchases feed to keep them healthy and ready for the local fair.
The budget was the most important part of his business plan, Piatt said, and he hopes to turn a profit next year.
“I love showing my goats at the fair,” Piatt said. “I never realized I could turn this into a business.”
Kolter Legler, also eighth grader, had a similar epiphany. Hearing local business owners discuss their paths to success helped him realize how his business model, which involves repairing motorcycles and rebuilding motors, could be an asset to Olathe.
“This camp made me start thinking about what I can possibly make out of this,” Legler said. “I can picture myself in 10 years doing as much business as those shops in Montrose here in my hometown (of Olathe).”
Montrose County is projected to have positive net migration over the next several years, according to a forecast from the state. But the county has experienced considerable net-out migration in young adults between 18 and 28: between 2000 and 2010, net migration in that age group decreased, according to the state’s demographic data.
The county’s projected net migration in the 18 to 24 age group between 2020 and 2030 is second lowest, behind the 0 to 17 age group.
Camp leaders hope events such as the entrepreneurship camp can buck that trend.
“The coworking space, entrepreneurship camp and the innovation center is all part of this momentum that Olathe is gaining in its local businesses and local economy,” Westesen said. “There’s a lot of energy coming into Olathe in the form of funding but also from excited, passionate people committed to making Olathe and its community grow in a positive way.”
Raymond Mancillas, a seventh grader, said he isn’t sure if he will start a business when he’s older. He wants to learn how to program so he can develop video games. His business pitch was “Phantom Studios,” a game development company.
“I learned a lot — how to balance spending, understand profit gains,” Mancillas said. “It’s useful information I’ve been wanting to learn for so long. Whatever I decide to do in my life, business could be important.”
Wilcox said her favorite part of the camp was seeing her classmates’ ideas, which helped her realize how today’s youth can develop business plans, too.
“Before the camp, I never really thought I could do something where I could basically do something that I love and be my own boss,” Wilcox said. “Now I’ve learned a lot about business and learned it’s something I would like to pursue later in my life.”
