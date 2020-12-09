Gavin Lindsey, a senior at Olathe Middle/High School, has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2021 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Lindsey is among 1,609 high school seniors — 41 Coloradans — selected for the next level in the prestigious scholarship program.
The applicant pool started at 99,403 seniors from across the country, all of whom exemplify academic excellence, leadership and service in school and their communities.
Lindsey learned of his selection as a semifinalist via email on Monday, Nov. 30.
Scot Brown, principal at Olathe Middle/High School describes Lindsey as a natural leader.
“This is great recognition for Gavin,” Brown said. “He readily steps up and takes on leadership roles whenever possible.”
Leading by example, Lindsey’s outgoing personality and passion for helping others inspires him to get involved in school functions, as well as outside of school. Through the support of his peers, teachers and community, Lindsey credits his growth.
“The community has always supported me in my efforts to advance myself and my skills,” he said. “As for OHS, the staff and teachers never fail to support me in my dealings. From letters of recommendation to answering my endless amounts of questions, I wouldn’t be where I am today without their support.”
As a semifinalist, Lindsey had to complete Phase 2 applications, which included essays, a recommendation letter and transcripts. The essay prompts asks applicants:
— Choose a community to which you belong and describe how you have contributed to shaping or improving it.
— If you could participate in only one of the activities you have listed on this application, which one would you keep and why?
— This year has caused many to grow and develop in unexpected ways. How are you different now than you were at the beginning of 2020?
“Just being a semifinalist for this scholars program means inspiring my peers in the community to show them we are more than farmers,” Lindsey said.
With his next round of materials submitted, Lindsey remains hopeful for what his future holds if selected as a regional finalist.
“Being selected as a regional finalist would mean I am one step closer to being one of the top high school seniors in the country competing for this scholarship,” he said. “It also means I can be a forerunner for change and impact in my home community of Olathe and carry that onto the college level.”
While the 250 Regional Finalists will not be named until January, Lindsey continues to be a leader among his peers and superiors.
“(This recognition) represents all of his hard work and the dedication of his teachers in helping to prepare him for his future,” Brown said. “As the principal, it is nice to know that I can talk to Gavin about things I want him to take care of and not have to worry about it again, knowing he will take care of it.
“I fully expect him to be named a finalist when this is all finalized. I love seeing our students recognized and awarded for their hard work.”
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is offering 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 to this year’s scholars. The company described the foundation as the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the country through a joint effort between Coca-Cola bottlers and The Coca-Cola Company. The foundation seeks to invest in exceptional high school students who are dedicated to leadership, service and action in their communities to positively affect others, according to the foundation’s website.
Lindsey is the first OMHS student to be named a semi-finalist for this award.
Upon graduating from OMHS, Lindsey hopes to attend Yale University to study Global Affairs and Political Science. His career aspirations are to pursue a career in global politics and work within the political spectrum to build his resume for the President of the United States.
Since beginning this foundation 33 years ago, Coca-Cola continues to empower youth to support their communities.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
An independent selection committee will review the applications and narrow the pool down to 250 Regional Finalists by late January. The regional finalists will participate in online interviews before 150 seniors are named Coca-Cola Scholars in March. In addition to receiving a $20,000 college scholarship, seniors participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.
“Through networking collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together,” the press release reads. “Every five years, all alumni are invited to a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit.”
The foundation has provided over $72 million in scholarships to 6,300 alumni, not including seniors currently proceeding through the application process.
For more information about the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, visit www.coca-colascholarsfoundation.org.
