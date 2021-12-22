While no cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been confirmed in Montrose County, omicron will likely become the dominant variant in Colorado within a matter of weeks, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.
Preliminary data on the omicron variant, which South African scientists first detected in November, suggest that this version of the virus is more transmissible than other versions of the virus, but can lead to less severe infections.
An initial vaccine regimen may also be slightly less effective in preventing omicron infection — but vaccinated people are much less likely to require hospitalization and die from the virus than unvaccinated people. Scientists say that a booster dose may provide similar levels of protection against omicron to two doses against the delta variant.
The World Health Organization designated omicron a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26 and the first cases were detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1.
Colorado was the third state to detect the variant, which has been confirmed in multiple Denver-area counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On the Western Slope, omicron has been detected in Garfield and Pitkin counties.
But omicron is likely spreading faster than can be confirmed.
COVID cases are growing in high country mountain areas with lots of travel — Eagle, Pitkin and Summit counties — which Gov. Polis and a CDPHE spokesperson said was likely due to omicron, the Gazette reported.
Meanwhile, in Montrose County, new reported cases have declined sharply since peaking in early November. Less than half of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO for Montrose Regional Health, told the Daily Press last week that COVID patient numbers have been slightly declining, but continue to accept patients from strained areas in other parts of the state.
“Unfortunately, the ICU will continue to be full for the next six months,” Mengenhausen said.
Mengenhausen said he was to meet with the Colorado Hospital Association and others on Tuesday to discuss the new variant and how prepared facilities are.
He said he feels as though the hospital is as prepared as it can be.
“We have staff, we have equipment and plenty of PPE (personal protective equipment). We have backup plans if it starts to get really crazy,” Mengenhausen said.
The hospital can take the big step of again suspending elective surgeries, as was done for part of 2020. Although that can dry up revenue streams, it also frees up highly trained caregivers who can help address any surges, he said.
Additionally, the hospital continues working with Montrose County and can pair up if the facility is becoming overrun.
“I don’t see that happening with this new variant. They say it’s highly contagious and infectious, but it’s not having a huge death or hospitalization rate,” Megenhausen said. “We do have a strategy if things do start going down the wrong path.”
As the holiday season approaches, Polis implored fully vaccinated Coloradoans to receive booster doses and unvaccinated people to get shots. He also encouraged people to use rapid tests before gathering with friends and family for the holidays.
“With Christmas and New Year’s around the corner, I want to encourage my fellow Coloradans to bring joy, celebrations, food and gifts for their holiday get togethers, but not COVID-19,” Polis said at a press conference on Tuesday.