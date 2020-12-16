With an unlimited supply of paper towel, toilet paper and wrapping paper rolls, students in Judy Hauger’s third hour built transportation systems to guide a marble into a cup. They had to construct and demonstrate their designs in 25 minutes.
As the students worked in teams, they grabbed supplies and began building stacked, long tunnels across the classroom desks. Students could use paper towel rolls, toilet paper rolls, wrapping paper rolls, one roll of masking tape, one pair of scissors, one 8-ounce drinking cup, one 8-ounce drinking cup with a balloon stretched over the top to act as a trampoline and one marble.
“The students have been learning about the Scientific Method and engineering design,” Hauger said. “They were to synthesize the two procedures into one cohesive method.”
The lesson emphasized how in science, someone measures changes to a variable, but in engineering, there are multiple constraints that must be followed.
“The requirement was to have the marble travel through the contraption, bounce off of the trampoline and land in the other cup,” she said. “The students were given 25 minutes with as many attempts as they wanted. Once time was up, they had two attempts to make it work in front of me.”
Out of six classes, roughly six to eight groups successfully completed the task. Despite the challenges students faced, Hauger hopes they developed their problem solving skills while having fun.
“I would love the kids to walk away with the understanding that the engineering design process is similar to (the) scientific method in that there is always a problem to solve,” she said. “The problems in engineering are to make something out of something that did not exist before. I also wanted the students to have fun and problem solve without realizing they were.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.