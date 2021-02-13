Throughout the pandemic, schools across our county, state and nation have grappled with the threat of viral contagion and worked to fight the spread of COVID-19. Teachers and school staff in Montrose County now have one more tool at their disposal to keep themselves, their students, and their classrooms safe.
Colorado is one of three states selected to participate in the BinaxNOW program offering all school staff a two-month supply of free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests, thanks to a partnership between the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Abbott Laboratories, and Amazon.
CDPHE began mailing kits to local teachers and school staff over the past weekend, and educators now have the ability to access free, 20-minute telemedicine visits in which they self-test using a non-invasive nasal swab and applicator every five days, or if they develop symptoms.
After receiving her tests in the mail this past weekend, Columbine Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Sergina Boch used her first kit the night before her school eek started.
“Today was the first day I came to school without that black gloom,” Boch stated. “There’s hope.”
Not only do these tests provide peace of mind to educators, but parents and grandparents can also be confident that staff members are far less likely to be asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, unknowingly bringing the disease into classrooms. Boch noted, “It was nice to start a week knowing I was negative.”
In addition, with access to free, rapid, at-home testing, school staff will have the ability to safely see older family members, reconnecting with loved ones who have needed to stay home and isolate as a precaution against viral risk. “I haven’t seen my parents in a long time,” Boch said. “Having this test . . . maybe I can see my parents here in a couple of weeks. I am starting to see the light.”
This voluntary program will be funded by the state for the next two months and can allow school operations to continue by mitigating COVID on campuses. With vaccination on the horizon, resources like the BinaxNOW rapid at-home test kits are one more way that schools can turn the corner on the pandemic, reduce the number of quarantine periods needed, and decrease interruptions to our children’s instruction and learning.
Matt Jenkins serves as the public information officer for Montrose County School District.
