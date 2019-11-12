Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing sporadic series called Golden Community Treasures, which highlights people who make Montrose what it is.
At 94, Dorothy Sumner is still working as a counselor and has embarked on a new career as an author.
She recently published her sixth book, “Are Your Ready? There’s a Great Day Coming” and celebrated her 94th birthday with a book signing at her party. Her daughters, Karen and Cheryl and her friends at Centennial Towers in Montrose hosted her celebration on Nov. 8. Her son, Gary, called her from Turkey, where he was visiting his son, to wish her a happy birthday.
Sumner was inspired to write her first book after a frightening experience in Washington, D.C. on 9/11.
“The airports were closed, and we had to rent a car to drive back to Albuquerque, New Mexico,” she said. “We saw the Pentagon on fire. It was a bad time.”
Sumner had never written a book before, but she wanted to “help people find their own connection with God,” she explained. “God told me He would be my instructor, counselor and teacher and would watch over me.”
She feels like God has been with her through the writing of each of her books. Her grandson created the cover for her first book by hand and the covers for the next four books.
Born in Oakland, California, she met her husband, Bill, at a Boys and Girls Camp and said, “I fell in love with him the second day.” She was 15 years old.
She graduated from Denver South High School and attended Pasadena Nazarene College, Western Colorado University and recently has been taking online courses with Liberty College. “I don’t feel like a person is too old to learn,” she stated.
Bill joined the Coast Guard and served for two years. They moved to Montrose in 1965 and bought the old Conley Chapel and renamed it the Sumner Funeral Home. “Bill was the best mortician ever,” she said lovingly. The next 20 years was a “beautiful time” she added. Sumner took grief counseling classes, helped out in the business and served the community. The Sumner Funeral Home became a Montrose institution with a respected reputation throughout the state.
They retired to Arizona where she attended real estate school and received her real estate license. Bill’s health was failing, and they returned to Colorado. She also sold real estate in Colorado. They moved into Centennial Towers in 2005 and Bill passed away in 2008. Sumner then took up computer bookkeeping.
During their time together, the Sumners traveled to Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Rome, China and Japan. “Life has been very interesting,” she said, remembering her travels with Bill.
During her time in Montrose, Sumner founded the All Women’s Spring Renewal.
“I felt that our churches weren’t doing enough in women’s ministry,” she explained. “Fifteen churches came together for the first event and we were the first big group to meet in the new Pavilion.”
The group invited well-known guest speakers and had as many as 620 attending. The annual event went on for 10 years.
For her 94th birthday, Sumner is asking for donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
“Their mission means a lot to me,” she said.
Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. The rate of recovery for childhood cancer has decreased dramatically from 20% to almost 80% since St. Jude’s hospital started the research program. Their aim is to have 100% recovery for all children.
Working as a counselor for Hospice for two years, Sumner still offers counseling to those in need of support.
“If anyone would like counseling,” she said, “I’m in the phone book. I’m glad to help in any way I can.”
She feels that her deep faith has inspired her to help others and she will continue to reach out to help more people through her books. For her service to her community, her devotion to her faith to help others, and her support of women’s ministry, Dorothy Sumner is truly a Golden Community Treasure.
Arlyn Macdonald is a freelance writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.