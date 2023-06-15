As the sun goes down next Friday, hundreds of locals, tourists, and artists from the Western Slope and around the world will gather in Ouray’s Fellin Park to watch a handful of movies and shorts about the environment, the world and the people that live in it.

They take place in different countries, produced by artists with different backgrounds. But they all explore a common theme of humans’ relationships with the world around them. In a way, they’re also reflective of the larger film collection that will be shown at this year’s Ouray International Film Festival, which runs from June 22 to 25.



