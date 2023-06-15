The Ouray International Film Festival runs next Thursday through Sunday, and a free block of film screenings will take place at Ouray's Fellin Park Friday at 8:30 p.m. (Courtesy Photo-Ouray International Film Festival)
As the sun goes down next Friday, hundreds of locals, tourists, and artists from the Western Slope and around the world will gather in Ouray’s Fellin Park to watch a handful of movies and shorts about the environment, the world and the people that live in it.
They take place in different countries, produced by artists with different backgrounds. But they all explore a common theme of humans’ relationships with the world around them. In a way, they’re also reflective of the larger film collection that will be shown at this year’s Ouray International Film Festival, which runs from June 22 to 25.
Founders Jared LaCroix and Jake Abell targeted a diverse range of filmmakers and artists for the event and said the festival sets itself apart by focusing on quality, not any specific genre. They’re shooting for the weekend to be unique, high quality and accessible– one reason Friday night’s films at Fellin Park, which start at 8:30, are free to the public
“We work really hard to try to create a festival where anyone who wants to experience it can in one way or another,” Abell said.
Aside from the free screening, guests can purchase single-day passes for $45, house passes which include admission to all regular events for $125, or patron passes, which include all events plus bonus screenings and after parties for $250.
Films, panels and workshops will run practically all day Thursday through Sunday in Ouray’s Wright Opera House, and LaCroix and Abell said more artists from around the country, and more films from around the world will be shown this year than ever before.
The duo, who are filmmakers themselves, began planning the first festival with co-founder Terry Kiser (the titular dead guy in “Weekend at Bernie's”) in 2019, right before the world changed. In the fall of 2020, as Ouray County enjoyed a slowdown in COVID cases, they pulled off the first film festival with just around 40 patrons and artists in attendance.
“We still had a transformative artistic experience,” Abell said, and the first year set the scene for the festival to grow tremendously while maintaining a warm atmosphere.
Compared to other film festivals, LaCroix said in Ouray, ” The difference is intimacy.”
Interspersed between the blocks of feature and short films, filmmakers and professionals who worked on the projects will lead panels and Q&A sessions where the audience members can interact with the creators and material. An artist retreat for those who have flown in kicks off the weekend, while the free films on Friday evening give the entire community a chance to get together to watch films they may not see anywhere else.
The first, “Culture Within the Ice” looks at a place locals may know well, the Ouray Ice Park, through the lens of Indigenous filmmakers Israel, Laelah, and Spencer.
The second two, “Berry Pickers” and “Watershed,” look at the lives of immigrants looking to make a living when the land dries up in Sweden, and closer to home, explore the water crisis impacting the Colorado River.
More films throughout the festival will carry themes running from death to joy to adventure, and the founders said they weren’t looking for any particular subject matter in choosing this year’s selections.
“As vague as it may sound, excellence is kind of our criteria,” LaCroix said.
But they did have one goal in mind, which was to feature more indigenous filmmakers who could tell stories of the Southwest from a different viewpoint.
One of these filmmakers is Jeffrey Palmer, a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, who will receive the festival’s Film in Action Award. His recent feature film “N. Scott Momaday: Words from a Bear,” tells the story of the first Native American Pulitzer Prize winner and will be screened at the festival.
A handful of other notable artists will be in attendance too, as Abell and LaCroix will honor high achievers and workshops panels such as a session on sound design.
Another artist who will be highlighted is Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Raci, who played Joe in the 2019 film “Sound of Metal” and will be recognized with this year’s Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award. His newest film, “The Secret Art of Human Flight,” will have its Colorado premiere at the festival.
The founders drew from their own experience as filmmakers and festival attendees in creating the Ouray event, and believe this is another reason the intimate festival stands out.
“We are a group of filmmakers ourselves, and so we really pride ourselves on being peers with a lot of the artists we bring in,” LaCroix said.
