One desk at a time, custodians clean Montrose County schools during COVID-19 pandemic to keep students, staff safe

Schools across Montrose County School District welcomed students back this past August for in-person learning, but having students and staff in a building presents risks of spreading the novel coronavirus. MCSD custodians are the front line workers who are protecting students and staff by keeping the buildings cleaned every hour.
Some time between 5 and 6 a.m. custodial staff arrive on a school campus. The daily routine begins with sanitizing their assigned areas ahead of students’ arrival. Once the school day begins, custodians will begin wiping down high-touch surfaces throughout the building, from door handles and the bathrooms to desks and hallways.
The afternoon staff arrives between 1 to 2:30 p.m., depending on the campus, and helps clean up the cafeterias after lunch before moving into the hallways, classrooms and bathrooms.
Cottonwood Elementary School Lead Custodian Glenn Smith said the staff is technically more busy as there are more steps involved in sanitizing surfaces in the building. But the crew stays on top of it to keep students and staff healthy.
“A lot of the kids at lunch ask me why I like cleaning up after them,” Smith said, while helping with lunch. “I told them, ‘You’re correct. I am cleaning up after you, but I don’t look at it that way. The way I look at it is I’m cleaning up for the next kids coming in because it was clean when you came in and they deserve for it to be clean, too.’”
Smith changed a student’s perspective and inspired him to help Smith clean the cafeteria every day.
The cafeteria tables are cleaned after breakfast and throughout lunch.
“At lunch, we disinfect before, sanitize through lunch and we disinfect again after lunch,” MCSD Custodial Supervisor Dane Tunget said. “The chemical we use on the tables is a natural disinfectant that is citrus-based and is non-toxic.”
It takes one minute to sanitize the surface and five minutes to disinfect it using the chemical. A sanitized surface means about 99% of bacteria has been killed whereas a disinfected surface had about 99.9% of bacteria killed.
While students are going through the lunch line, several students talk to the custodial staff about how they are cleaning the building. Smith said that acknowledgement makes the staff feel special.
Custodians are sanitizing every classroom hourly as they follow Centers for Disease Control and MCSD policies.
“We’ve increased our high-touch point cleaning a lot,” Tunget said. “Basically, we go every hour walking through the school to hit all of the door handles, sink handles, bathrooms and ... we spray them down with electrostatic disinfecting or a little hand wiping to clean them.”
The idea behind the frequent wipe downs is to mitigate the spread of any potential virus on those surfaces.
If the school becomes aware of a staff member or student who is sick or if there is a suspicion it’s COVID-19, the classroom will be emptied. Then the custodians will thoroughly clean the room by wiping down the surfaces and spraying with a cordless electrostatic sprayer using water-dissolving PURTABS, which are fast dissolving disinfecting and sanitizing tablets.
Eluterio McClure, Jr. who recently returned to his role as a custodian a month ago and previously worked for the school district for 20 years, said he enjoys his job and fostering relationships with students.
“You get close to the kids and a lot of them are so respectful,” McClure said.
As he sanitizes surfaces around CES, McClure said he has had several interactions with students that brought a smile to his face.
“I interacted with a couple kids when I was in a classroom cleaning and they even said thanks. And I asked for what? They said, ‘For wiping our classrooms down.’
“I thought that was awesome that they noticed.”
Once the classroom is cleaned, the custodians work around the building, following the schedule of the student or staff member.
Typically, Tunget said one custodian will clean a classroom alone as others work in other rooms or areas of the school.
“They’re working really well at staying apart,” he said. “The kids get close, so we’re wearing masks, but we don’t have a lot of specialty equipment.”
The district has almost 50 full-time staff on the custodial team working to clean the buildings before, during and after school hours to keep the district operational and hopefully without COVID-19 cases.
Despite the extra steps involved in their jobs this school year, Smith said he enjoys interacting with the students.
“They’ve been so accepting and just going with the change.”
Custodian Thomas Whitley, who has been a custodian for a little over a year, said the hardest part about being a custodian is keeping the hourly routine. Despite that adjustment, Whitley said having to remain socially distant from students is also a bummer.
“It is kind of a bummer because me and one kid had our little own handshake last year and now you can’t do that,” Whitley said.
Still, staff and students are learning to adjust. Students are still taking the initiative to help the custodial staff clean the building however possible.
“I’ve had a few students help me with the tennis balls on the black marks on the floor,” Whitley said.
The tennis balls are secured to a pole and are rubbed against the floor to remove black scuff marks.
While Tunget said they have a good system, staff are working overtime occasionally when staffing is short.
“I’ll get subs in if we’re short or I’ll help fill in, but we’ll also use overtime,” Tunget said. “People are usually pretty good about pitching in extra.”
Although the staff are staying within their standard 40-hour work week for the most part, custodians are performing more work within those hours compared to previous school years.
“It helps getting all the high touch points throughout the building cleaned every night,” Tunget said. “They are doing an excellent job.”
Continuing the day to day sanitizing of the schools, custodians are staying diligent in doing their part to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. For McClure, his hope for the year is “that our schools never have to close down and to keep kids healthy and ourselves healthy.”
MCSD custodians hope to accomplish that goal one desk at a time.
