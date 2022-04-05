City council will welcome one new member later this month, and he’s no stranger to the chambers.
Ed Ulibarri, who has served two terms on the council over the past 24 years, won over incumbent Anthony Russo by 710 votes in the District 2 seat, according to preliminary results. Ulibarri received 2,094 votes to Russo’s 1,384.
Incumbent Doug Glaspell, who is currently serving as the mayor, defeated challenger Paul Arbogast by 690 votes as of 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday night. Glaspell led with 2,066 votes and Arbogast received 1,376 votes.
Arbogast, who is the former publisher of the Montrose Mirror, ran in the 2020 council election for the at-large seat and was defeated by Barbara Bynum, who got 50 percent of the votes while Arbogast received 4.5 percent.
Glaspell has been serving on the city council since 2018. He retired from IBM and moved to Montrose with his wife in 2004, according to his biography on the city website.
Russo, who was appointed to replace Dave Bowman for the District 2 seat in June 2021, lost to Ulibarri by 710 votes on Tuesday evening.
Ulibarri runs a construction company and is the president of the Mexican American Development Association. He previously served on city council from 1998-2002 and 2004-2008. Ulibarri also ran for the at-large seat in 2020 but lost by a substantial margin.
Russo is a business owner and former chairman of the Montrose Planning Commission. He assumed the District 2 seat last June following former council member Dave Bowman’s resignation.
Councilmembers J. David Reed and Barbara Bynum ran unopposed, but received 2,614 and 2,573 votes respectively, according to unofficial election results Tuesday evening.
Reed outspent all of the other candidates in this race when originally anticipating a challenger, but he still distributed signs around town and updated his campaign Facebook page.
“I really didn’t want people to think, even though I was unopposed, that I take this office for granted,” said Reed, who represents the third district. Reed added that he’s honored to serve a few more years on the seat and looks forward to continuing to serve the City of Montrose.
At-large representative Bynum said the election has been “low-key.” She speculated that fewer candidates wanted to run because of the relative satisfaction with the city’s direction.
Montrose City Council consists of five seats. All but one of the seats are geographically restricted — the candidates are required to live in the district — but the entire city votes on the council.
The election this year was less heated than two years ago, when 11 candidates vied for three different positions.
In this election, candidates spent significantly less money than in 2020 — according to campaign finance filings, over $17,000 was spent in 2020, while the candidates spent a total of $2,313 as of April 1 when the latest round of paperwork was due.
Voter turnout was lower than in the previous municipal election in 2020, when 37 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. Of the 13,673 ballots mailed out, 3,579 were returned, which amounts to a 26 percent participation rate.
The new members will be sworn in before the council elects a new mayor and mayor pro tem on April 19, according to the city’s website.
The council is slated to vote this month to elect Dave Frank, currently serving as mayor pro tem, to the mayoral seat. The seat is a one-year term, filled each April through city council vote.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.