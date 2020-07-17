Operator of daycare that closed after abuse allegations seeks stay in civil case

The operator of a former daycare has filed a motion to stay a civil suit until her criminal case has been resolved.
Attorneys for Deborah Martinez, who owned Tender Hearts Preschool and Childcare Center, said in the July 8 motion that pausing proceedings would the prevent “substantial prejudice” that would occur if the civil case goes to trial before the criminal matter.
Martinez owned Tender Hearts last year, when an employee, Carolina Jaramillo, was arrested, then charged with felony child abuse for allegedly breaking an infant girl’s arms and inflicting other injuries that police said were seen occurring on video surveillance.
The business closed last September.
In March, Martinez was charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and four misdemeanor abuse counts; these allege that she caused children to be placed in a dangerous situation, not that she herself inflicted injury.
Martinez and Jaramillo are defendants in two civil suits, one of which was filed last year by the mother of the injured baby girl, and which is on hold, pending possible settlement in a companion case.
Martinez and Jaramillo were both sued again in June, this time, by Patricia Garcia, who alleges Jaramillo severely abused her young son, causing him such emotional trauma that she cannot now leave him with a third party.
The suit alleges negligence; battery; negligent administration of a childcare facility; negligent infliction of emotional distress, and extreme and outrageous conduct.
It accuses Martinez of disregarding the risks of employing Jaramillo despite “psychological and behavioral impairments,” and by leaving her alone to care for infants.
Martinez’s attorney Christopher D. Bryan said in the motion for stay that his client would suffer “extreme prejudice” if the case is not paused.
“With the civil and criminal cases proceeding in parallel, she will undoubtedly be forced to contend with conflicting advice from her attorneys — recommending that she invoke her constitutional right to silence for all questions even remotely related to Ms. Jaramillo and the alleged abuse, and her civil attorneys encouraging her to waive that right to avoid an adverse (outcome),” Bryan wrote.
The stakes in each case are high and forcing Martinez to make this choice would compromise her constitutional rights, he said.
Bryan said he would also be put in a difficult position, if the criminal case and civil matter were to proceed at the same time — under rules requiring diligent representation, he might have to offer advice that would compromise the civil case as a “lesser of two evils.” Granting a stay would prevent that situation, the motion argues.
Tender Hearts, the entity, which is also named in the suit, would be prejudiced as well. Martinez would have to testify on behalf of Tender Hearts, which again would compromise her Fifth Amendment rights.
By contrast, there is no harm in continuing the civil case, Bryan said.
“The issues in the criminal and civil cases overlap completely and involve identical facts,” he wrote in the motion. Garcia’s civil case has scarcely begun, while the criminal case against Jaramillo has been in motion since May 2019. Civil cases routinely yield to criminal cases arising from similar facts, Bryan argued, asking for the stay.
A response to the motion is not yet due.
