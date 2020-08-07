OPINION: Firearm background checks are through the roof

If you haven’t had a firearms background check performed on you recently, you’re in the majority.
But the way things are going, you won’t be in the majority much longer.
In Colorado this year, through June, 387,907 background checks were performed, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Not quite as many as the 552,000 Coloradans who have been tested for COVID-19, but it’s a good race.
The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) website, which compiles statistics for firearm background checks for each state, emphasizes that these numbers don’t represent the number of firearms sold.
But where there’s a background check, there’s a good possibility there’s a firearm.
Colorado is on pace for 775,000 NICS background checks in 2020. The most recent year with the largest number of checks in our state was 2016, when 540,514 checks were conducted.
Is this a presidential election year phenomenon? If so, it’s incredibly heightened this year.
Or could it be due to all the civil unrest and COVID-19 uncertainty?
If civil unrest is the answer, you can point to Illinois as proof of that. According to the Chicago Tribune, through July 29, 432 people have been killed in Chicago this year, which is 125 more than the same time period in 2019.
Firearm background checks in Illinois this year — through June — total a whopping 4,592,449. The population of Illinois is 12.63 million, which means nearly 4-in-10 in the state have had a firearm background check so far this year!
Numbers can be skewed, as a person can go through multiple checks depending on various applications. But the NICS numbers tend to be the best indicator of the number of firearms sold.
In the past few years, firearm checks have dipped a bit due to what is referred to as the “Trump Slump,” meaning there has been little fear with President Trump in office of gun rights being curbed. But with a presidential election year comes the promise from Democrat candidates who fall all over themselves to make promises to tighten gun laws, and that sends gun sales soaring.
In Colorado, the projected number of NICS checks for 2020 means 13% will get background checks this year. It’s not one of the higher percentages among all states, but perhaps it tells a different story.
Does it mean we in Colorado are slow to arm ourselves? Does it mean we feel safe enough without all that firepower? Or does it mean we’re already armed to the teeth?
Hint: don’t go snooping around backyards at night looking for the answer, if you know what I mean.
Here we go. More fun with burying our history, for better or for worse, is on its way.
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order in July creating an advisory board that will look at renaming mountains and public places with names that are deemed to be offensive.
Tops on the list, according to reports from the Denver Post and Colorado Public Radio, is Mt. Evans. John Evans was territorial governor of Colorado in 1860 when the Sand Creek Massacre, under command of Col. John Chivington, killed about 150 Cheyenne — mostly women, children and elderly. Evans defended the raid, and was later forced to resign as governor.
Other targets for change are Redskin Mountain and Squaw Mountain.
I have no issue with these. Evans was a turd. And the names “Redskin” and “Squaw” aren’t favorable in the least.
If the advisory board looks hard enough, however, it will be changing names right and left.
Let’s take Gunnison, for example. John Gunnison was an accomplished explorer who mapped routes through the Cochetopa region, on west through what would become his namesake city and into Utah where he was killed. He has a river, a city and a number of streets named after him.
He was also a graduate of West Point, and spent a year in Florida fighting the Seminole tribe.
Fought against the Seminoles? His name has got to go.
The town of Hotchkiss was named after Enos Hotchkiss, one of three brothers who first settled Lake City and went on to be early pioneers in Delta, Colona and, naturally, Hotchkiss. But they weren’t exactly on the up and up. Enos snuck into the Lake City area and scouted homestead spots when the Ute tribe still had possession of the area. It was technically illegal to be in the area, but he assumed privilege and had an unfair advantage.
His name has got to go.
A few weeks ago I wrote about Pitkin County, named after Colorado’s second governor, Frederick Pitkin, who led the charge, “The Utes Must Go.”
Obviously, the advisory board will strike his name.
My point is, the members of this new advisory board better like each other because nobody’s perfect. They could be at this for a long time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.