Housing Resources of Western Colorado is a Housing and Urban Development-certified housing counseling agency with three HUD-certified counselors.
Housing Resources of Western Colorado, or HRWC, serves clients throughout 16 counties in Western Colorado.
What does a HUD-certified housing counselor do? Consider a success story from one of our clients.
Mr. Morgan fell behind on his mortgage after being laid off. By the time he was called back to work, his family had begun receiving threatening letters from their mortgage company.
When Mr. Morgan found an ad on the internet for a company claiming to have attorneys ready to help with modification, he thought he had found a solution.
He called and spoke with an agent who told him that, for a fee of $3,000, an attorney would prepare a modification request and send it to the mortgage company.
Mr. Morgan was assured that the company had a 100% approval rate.
When Mr. Morgan mentioned that he didn’t have the necessary fee, the agent offered a convenient payment plan: they could take a portion of the fee directly from his checking account each payday until the fee was paid off.
Mr. Morgan and his wife promptly completed and returned the paperwork they received from the company.
The company withdrew its fee each paycheck.
Weeks went by. The Morgans received no response to emails they sent the company.
Then, they received a shocking letter in the mail: it was from an attorney that represented the mortgage company. It said that foreclosure action had been initiated.
Desperate to save his family’s home, Mr. Morgan discovered a phone number at the bottom of his last mortgage statement for HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
He called his local HUD agency, HRWC.
A HUD counselor met with the Morgans and heard a familiar story.
Nearly 75% of HRWC ‘s housing-counseling clients have been approached by scammers.
HRWC’s counselors educated the Morgans on the foreclosure process. They created an action plan to handle the default.
They were offered a modification after submitting a legitimate modification packet with help from their counselor. They were able to keep their home and adjust their budget to allow for emergencies.
Facts:
• It is illegal in Colorado for a loan modification company to charge you an upfront fee if you are more than 30 days behind on your mortgage. Ongoing or monthly service charges also are forbidden. Modification companies can only charge you once their services are completed.
• Do not ignore communication from your lender. If you are in default and need help working with your lender, contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency.
• Beware of any advice from a loan modification company urging you not to contact your lender.
• If any company promises they will get rid of your debt, they are making a promise they cannot keep. To file a complaint against a loan modification company, contact the Colorado Attorney General via https://coag.gov.
HRWC also offers:
• Financial coaching
• Financial capability
• Homebuyer education (HBE) class
• Post-purchase coaching
• Rental counseling
• Pre-purchase counseling
All of these services are free to residents of Western Colorado of any income level.
Call today for further information or to schedule a confidential appointment via phone or virtually: 970-241-2871, or visit hrwco.org.
Marisa Felix-Campbell, marketing communications and fundraising director, Housing Resources of Western Colorado.
