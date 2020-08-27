“In his rangers’ hat and shovel and a pair of dungarees, you could see him in the forest always sniffing at the breeze.”
I did not Google that verse; I actually remember those lyrics. Lord knows I heard them enough times in my youth, which was a long time ago. It was the Smokey the Bear song, sung in classrooms by millions of impressionable children. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) campaign to prevent all forest fires was better known in classrooms than the times tables. I also remember the day, Nov. 9, 1976, when I was clearing the Associated Press teletype early one morning as part of my job as editor of an Arizona daily newspaper.
During the night, the typical teletype machine, in those days, produced 25 yards or so of yellow paper with purple ink, making available to me the news of what happened overnight. I would scan the heads for certain sections. That’s when I saw it. “Smokey the Bear dead at 26.” He was a bit older than most bears live to be. But he had a good life. One of the few bruins to ever ride in a limo.
I have to confess, while I was sorry for his passing, my first thought was, can we get back to managing the forests now? Between Bambi and Smokey and organizations like the Sierra Club, public lands management had become a farce. Disney was a propaganda mill, selling all kinds of myths about wildlife and lands management, aimed at kids and adults as well.
I know one should never speak ill of the dead. Besides, Smokey was a nice bear — good hearted, did his job well, and was nice looking. But he was an unwitting pawn in selling the idea that all fire on public lands was a bad thing. So were Bambi and his mom (and Thumper and Flower too), as well as the growing sector of environmentally aware (but grossly ill-informed) folks who hated logging, livestock grazing and even controlled burns.
The very first newspaper story that I ever sold on this matter was about ips lecontei, the Arizona bark beetle. I became known as the bark beetle editor by my media friends. The piece was 2,000 words and it discussed the bark beetle (in its dozens of iterations) invasion that was turning western state forests brown.
The horrors of that story, told almost 50 years ago, have come true. A recent estimate is that nearly two billion trees are infected in the U.S. West. Those infected forests are ready tinder boxes that will explode someday.
Would you care to know what kept the bark beetles under control before the anti-fire campaign and decreased logging came along? It wasn’t pesticides. It was fire, grazing and logging.
Fire has always been Mother Nature’s way of managing forests and ranges. Fire is a great tool, but to make it work, you have to keep the forests and rangelands clean with burns at regular intervals, logging and grazing. That means keeping underbrush under control. Short of actually clearing it with men-on-the-ground, the way you do that is with fire, before the fuel becomes abundant. The native Americans knew this. Early cattle ranchers knew this. The Forest Service and the BLM know this.
But after about a gazillion kids were indoctrinated with the “only you can prevent forest fires” flapdoodle, the majority of the public has become anti-fire of any kind.
When Mother Nature stepped in and snapped a bolt of lightning, causing a fire, somebody was there to put it out well short of the conflagration stage as we see these days. For 70 years, the brush, ips-victim trees and under-grazed rangeland became repositories for an unprecedented amount of fuel. When weather cycles, such as we are now experiencing in the West occur, a bolt of lightning, doing what it is supposed to do, sets off a firestorm like the Pine Gulch blaze.
For the past 70 years, U.S. public lands management has been a joke. No controlled burns, less logging and under-grazing has taken a terrible toll. It is interesting that I have known any number of forest and rangeland managers belonging to the USFS and the BLM (as well as state forestry people), who would do it differently given another shot. The folks on the ground have told me on multiple occasions that we needed fire.
I was once in a USFS pickup with the fire boss on a major fire in Arizona. I was his guide, since he didn’t know the local map, being from another state. The pickup two-way came to life and dispatcher reported that the fire had jumped the line and had moved into the virgin forest area called Big Bug Mesa.
He asked me about the mesa. I told him about the history which included the fact that it had never been logged and that the forest floor was thick with brush.
“Too bad,” he said. “If it had been logged and managed, we could control this fire easier.” When the fire hit the Big Bug Mesa, it went full crown — an 80-feet wall of fire. The fire was intense. I was back there a year later to record the replanting project on film.
There is one other factor in this equation. We have, over the same 70 years, seen people buying pieces of forested real estate. They built all sorts of structures. Many of them took up permanent residency. However, as has been proven time and again, they don’t manage their grounds. They allow underbrush and grasses to grow without any management. They also become careless with fire. These places are often the first victims of wildfires. And sometimes they are the point of ignition, allowing fire to escape into the already well fueled public lands.
We have a serious problem. There are people who are loving the land to death — literally. The watchword is leave as nature intended. Well nature intended fire and forage and logging.
One of my rancher friends, reposted a social media meme last week that has been around for a couple of years. It is more apropos now then in 2018. Regarding forests, it stated, “Log it, graze it or watch burn it.”
Spot on. We can’t start too soon on the correction.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
