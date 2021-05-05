The version of a “Bridge Over Troubled Water” performed by Aretha Franklin gets my nod over the Simon and Garfunkel version. Miss Aretha doesn’t only sing about being the bridge over troubled water, she also sings about the still waters and leaving them be. “(Don’t trouble the water), I won’t (leave it alone). (Still water run deep) Yes it do.”
The troubled water in the gun control debate is visible from the surface. And the solutions are superficial. The latest gun control legislation passed by the State of Colorado is evidence that lawmakers believe doing not much is better than doing nothing at all. While some may argue it’s common sense legislation, the truth of the matter is that Colorado is legislating common sense. The recently signed House Bill 1106 is an example. Whether it’s the law or not, any responsible gun owner will, at a minimum, have a trigger lock on weapons and store them away so that those who shouldn’t access the guns can’t. Yet we are reminded by tragedies that not everyone demonstrates responsible gun ownership.
The other piece of legislation that was signed into law recently — Senate Bill 21-078 — involves reporting missing firearms within five days of discovery. So if I have a firearm that is missing from my possession and I can’t locate it, I have to report it to law enforcement. Again common sense not only for gun owners but property owners. But now I can be criminally liable for failure to do so. Let’s make criminals of honest citizens in the name of doing something to add to the bridge that leads to no real solution.
Now the concern is whether there might be gun laws enacted out of emotion.
“So much we do here is based on emotion rather than fact. It’s a dangerous policy to vote on emotion,” State Sen. Don Coram said recently, referencing a question on future gun laws proposed based on emotion and not solutions.
And as if on cue, the state Democratic leadership is introducing House Bill 1298, which would require a completed background check from the CBI before the transfer of the firearm. It would also extend the exclusion of firearm transfers for those convicted of certain misdemeanor offenses, including third-degree assault or a hate crime within the past five years, among other misdemeanor offenses. There’s a direct correlation between the third-degree assault and the suspected assailant in the Boulder King Soopers massacre. The suspect pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in 2018 as a result of attacking a high school classmate.
House Bill 1299 is also being introduced which would create an “Office of Gun Violence Prevention” that coordinates and promotes effective efforts to reduce gun violence and its effects.
Senate Bill 256 would allow the local government to impose bans on gun sales as it sees fit. For example, the overturning of Boulder’s ban on assault weapons would be prevented. That fact has been cited many times in coverage of the Boulder shooting even though the suspect supposedly purchased the weapon in Arvada.
The bridge over troubled waters is racked with reactionary solutions as opposed to disturbing the still waters at the heart of the matter. Mental health assistance in most if not all Colorado communities is severely lacking.
Conversations that I’ve had with family members of those who are troubled with severe mental health issues are feeling as though the system is letting them down. Prior to COVID-19 county jails were housing inmates who were not competent to stand trial for their alleged crimes. There are no available beds on the western slope. Jails and emergency rooms are not long term solutions. And unless we are willing to disturb the deep still waters of mental health and build a real infrastructure to help those afflicted and provide solutions for the mentally tortured and their families no gun control laws will provide a real solution. There will be no bridge over the troubled waters.
“I think the benefit of what we’re going to see is...because we actually have some money… I think we’re going to see a lot of emphasis on mental health issues.” Coram added. It can’t happen soon enough.
Until we have facilities and beds available in each county, we will not be able to move forward in minimizing gun violence and criminal activity in our communities.
We have to be willing to dive head first into the still waters and see the depths of our societal afflictions to understand and build the bridges across our visible trouble waters. On some level we have all been affected by gun violence. Some of us have had to dive into the emotions of the troubled waters and deal with the grief of the sudden loss of loved ones. Whether it is by suicide or homicide — my family has dealt with both — it adds an additional layer of grief that is difficult to reconcile. It’s difficult to remove the emotions but it has to be done in order to enact real solutions.
