For some time I’ve been of the opinion that the minority was controlling the Republican party. The vocal, the offended, the “this-world-is-going-to-hell-in-a-handbasket” crowd. Stand an inch to the left of the extreme right and you’re labeled a liberal.
Have a different perspective on election fraud, mask wearing or vaccinations and you’re a liberal. But maybe the majority of the party is willing to start standing up to say this isn’t us. This isn’t what we believe.
Evidence can be found in the vote last week of the central committee members of the Colorado Republican party concerning closed primaries. Cries along the lines of “let’s not placate the unaffiliated voters because it moves us too far left” were heard leading into the vote on Sept. 18 in Pueblo. It would take a super majority vote of 75% to make the change. What was at risk? Alienating 1.7 million voters. But also putting forth candidates that would be so far right the moderates would likely turn their backs to them.
The sound bite politician would rule. No platform to speak of. Just say no, baby. Say no to everything and no compromise. No seat at the table and none wanted because it’s much more popular to be a martyr.
Look no further than District 3 U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Accomplish nothing and blame the opposition. Eviscerate them on social media. That’ll open the door to dialogue! There was a time that a good, healthy debate would happen on the legislative floor between political adversaries and that’s where it would end. But now it’s a 15-minute selfie video of the offended declaring they will stand up and never back down. Action without traction. It’s “me” politics. Political actors in a political theatre production as opposed to real legislators.
But the majority did speak and the minority was hoping for 50% of the vote last weekend to close the primary so they could send a message. They only received 34%. How would 50% send a message when 75% was needed? In the infamous words of Ricky Bobby’s dad, “if you ain’t first you’re last.”
But only 34% voting in favor of closed primaries sent a clear message. The party is open for ideas. Willing to say yes to agenda items that make sense but not compromise core values. And that elections are truly about the voice of the many and not the few.
I’ve spoken to so many people who either are still registered Republicans who don’t understand what their party stands for anymore or were Republicans who simply went the unaffiliated route. No sense in fighting the unwinnable battle. Feeling alienated by rhetoric politics. Those who believe the election wasn’t stolen but court rulings did circumvent state legislatures. Look at Pennsylvania and Arizona for an example of courts overstepping their bounds. Those who don’t believe COVID-19 is a hoax and getting the vaccine is a prudent idea, but at the same time don’t believe the government should coerce hard-working Americans into taking it.
Now that the majority has spoken in the closed primary vote. It gives hope to those who have been talking at a whisper about their party or former party like it’s the drunk uncle at the family reunion. Shaking their heads knowing this isn’t going to end well.
But there is hope and hope to use a quote from Shawshank Redemption is a good thing, maybe the best of things and no good thing ever dies. We must have two strong parties for democracy to work.
