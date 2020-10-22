I have participated (voted) in every election since I was first eligible in 1964. I have voted for some winners and some losers. I have never been deeply emotional about my voting tasks and have worked diligently at being as pragmatic as possible. In this election season, I am sorely taxed to stay that course.
I have been hearing the phrase, “most important election ever,” for the last two decades. Honestly, however, it has been hyperbole to use that rhetoric. They are all important, some more than others, depending on your point of view and your emotional involvement.
I have given the candidates and the issues this year more of my time and scrutiny then I have in the past. I have made my choices, and to be bluntly honest, in all but a couple instances, the choices were easily made. My viewing prism was polished by my history as a small-town guy, even though I lived in the Phoenix metropolis for 30 years.
I am a kid from the farms of central California. I became a member of the media and covered the United Farm Workers strikes, led by Cesar Chavez, that crippled much of the lettuce harvest in 1960 in the Imperial Valley of California. I covered many agricultural issues as the publisher for the electric cooperatives of Arizona for more than a decade.
Later I fought the early ground skirmishes with the BLM over grazing in the high deserts of Arizona. And so here I find myself, again writing and caring about the things that farmers and ranchers must deal with. To a great degree that all influences my thinking about things political.
And so, I will share with you the choices that I have made. These are not endorsements; my ego is not that Philistine. These are just my thoughts as someone who is close to many of the issues we face. And I will not comment on all the propositions.
Regarding the proposals made to the voters on our Slope, there are two that stand out for me. One is the Proposal 7A, which is the Colorado River District’s request for a hike in their supporting levy. It is going to cost all of us $5 to $10 a year in our property taxes. I have a history of routinely dismissing such begs.
Five bucks here, ten bucks there, it all adds up, and soon enough you are a ward of the state. In this case I am making an exception. I am voting for the river district levy. The river district has the gargantuan task of managing and staging the defense of our agrarian water resources and rights. For all practical purposes, it is a legal battle, and those get expensive. While it galls me to feed the litigatory arcade, it is nonetheless a war we must fight. Yes on 7A.
To be honest the presence of Prop B on the ballot is a conundrum. I am not sure there is a win either way you go. But I am going with yes, because with Gallagher in place nothing gets fixed.
The proposal to change the way Colorado electoral votes are chosen, Prop 113 needs to go down in flames. It is the worst thing that could happen to Colorado in its long and storied history. The idea, embraced by people like Jared Polis and Gavin Newsom, is a response to the loss Democrats suffered in the 2016 election. Approving this measure would emasculate the voters of Colorado.
I am voting no on the state question, Proposition 114, of reintroducing wolves into Colorado wild spaces. The wolves are already here. They are reproducing already. The state cannot afford the expense of “hearing the howl” either economically or from a wildlife management point of view. Wolves are not good neighbors. They breed rapidly, they kill not only wildlife but cows, sheep, dogs, and cats and not necessarily to eat.
For the Colorado legislature my choice was easy. Marc Catlin has earned and deserves to be re-elected to his seat as Representative for the 58th District. Given the partisan atmosphere at the capital, Catlin has been able to make some connections across the aisle, as he and Senator Don Coram did with House Bill 20-1159, which was aimed at protecting rancher water rights. The effort was bipartisan and got a 100% yay vote from the house. No one is more dedicated to the 58th District voters than Catlin.
I think Cory Gardner should be sent back to the Senate, and John Hickenlooper ought to be sent anywhere but. We need someone in Washington who can carry the ag banner and not someone who is just addicted to office holding.
She is a novice, but she pulled off one of those movie script upsets when she outpolled Scott Tipton for the right to run for U.S. representative. I am talking about Lauren Boebert, the lady from Rifle with the handgun on her hip. I have not met her, but she comes across as smart, upbeat and passionate. Her opponent is dour, negative and well-financed. I am going with Boebert, if for nothing else but to hear the metal detectors go off when she walks into the D.C. subway.
In the big one I am on the Trump train, again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.